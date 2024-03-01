Friday horse racing tips: Le Fauve can bounce back from Cheltenham disappointment

Newbury hosts the best of today’s horse racing action, where Le Fauve should break his maiden tag after a disappointing run at Cheltenham.

Our tipster Paul O'Brien offers up his tips for the racing at Newbury...

Le Fauve (Newbury, 2.25pm @ 9/4)

French-bred Le Fauve narrowly missed out on winning on debut at Bordeaux on September 17 last year. Subsequently sold and moved to these shores, he came third in a listed race at Aintree on December 9.

The four-year-old gelding's last run at Cheltenham on January 27 was a disappointing fifth but he can be excused this poor show as he was stepping up in grade and over better ground. Taking on a much more reasonable target this time, dropping to Class 3 and receiving weight from most of his main rivals, he should be able to break his maiden tag.

Martator (Newbury, 3pm @ 6/1)

A French horse who has been consistent this season, placing five out of five times since October, but has not lived up to the promise and ability he demonstrated on the continent three years ago.

Significantly better weighted than the favourite Issar D'ary, which beat him by four lengths at Newbury on December 30 last year. The significant weight advantage this time round and the slightly longer distance should tip the balance enough in Martator's favour.

Man At Work (Newbury, 4.45pm @ 3/1)

This six-year-old gelding has had a big break since his last run at Sandown on December 2022. However the form of his win at Aintree on November 5 that year far exceeds his current rating.

If he can deliver a performance close to that under jockey Harry Cobden, who had a storming 11-length win at Wincanton this week (February 28) then he should have way too much for the rest of the field to compete.