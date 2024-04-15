Fruits and veggies going bad? Tips to maximize the lifespan of your produce

Chef Corby Sue, Director of Hello Fresh Canada, says that the greatest way to reduce food waste is by “treating your kitchen like your bank account.”

This motto can not only help reduce waste in landfills but can also save you money. According to the National Zero Waste Council’s research on household food waste in Canada, almost 2.3 million metric tons of edible food are wasted each year, costing Canadians in excess of $21 billion.

Three ways you can 'treat your kitchen like your bank account':

Plan Ahead. Chef Corby Sue recommends only buying what you need.

She explains, “while shopping, ask yourself: Can I use this in 3 different ways and if not, why are you buying it?”

Plan your weekly grocery spend; Which meals will you cook at home? Which groceries do you already have? Set yourself a budget and stick to it.

Repurpose. Composting is a popular and environmentally friendly option. But to save money, Chef Corby Sue explains how the ends of onions and peppers, as well as carrot skin can be reused as stock. Boil the vegetable remains in a large pot with water, bay leaves, salt and pepper and you’ll never have to buy vegetable stock again. This can be stored in your fridge for future recipes.

An easy way to repurpose vegetables such as cucumbers, beets and radishes is by pickling them. Storing these vegetables in a glass jar filled with vinegar can add a tangy new addition to your next meal that could last months in your refrigerator.

Pickling vegetables in a tightly-sealed glass jar filled with vinegar is another great hack for extending the life of your produce. (The Weather Network)

Extend Life. “Its not just what you buy, it's how you store them” Chef Corby Sue shows a simple tip to extend the life of vegetables.

Green onions can be wrapped in a damp paper towel. Store in a glass filled with an inch of water. Keep this in your fridge for crisp green onions that won't wilt so quickly.

Green onions can be wrapped in a damp paper towel to extend their shelf life. (The Weather Network)

Carrots and celery can be stored in a glass jar with water. Having produce already cut in your fridge will encourage healthy snacks and extend the life of these vegetables.

Chef shows containers and gadgets you can buy that can replace plastic wrap and paper towels. These items are dishwasher safe, reusable and will help store your fruits and vegetables helping them last longer.

