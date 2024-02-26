FTC sues to block Albertsons-Kroger merger, says the deal will harm customers, workers

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

The federal government is suing to block Kroger’s $24.6 billion merger with Boise’s Albertsons supermarket chain.

The Federal Trade Commission said Monday that Kroger’s acquisition, which is the largest proposed supermarket merger in U.S. history, will “eliminate fierce competition” between the two grocery giants, leading to higher prices for consumers.

The FTC alleged the merger would also harm workers, threatening their ability to bargain for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions, the news release said.

“This supermarket mega merger comes as American consumers have seen the cost of groceries rise steadily over the past few years,” Henry Liu, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Competition, said in a news release. “Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons would lead to additional grocery price hikes for everyday goods, further exacerbating the financial strain consumers across the country face today.”

Albertsons said in a statement that its merger would instead expand competition, lower prices, increase wages, protect union jobs and improve customers’ shopping experiences.

The statement said that if the acquisition is blocked, other retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Costco will be strengthened. It noted that Walmart’s market share is roughly twice the size of a combined Albertsons and Kroger, before divestitures.

“In contrast, Albertsons Cos.’ merger with Kroger will ensure our neighborhood supermarkets can better compete with these mega retailers, all while benefiting our customers, associates, and communities,” Albertsons’ statement said. “We are disappointed that the FTC continues to use the same outdated view of the U.S. grocery industry it used 20 years ago, and we look forward to presenting our arguments in court.”

Food workers’ union bucks peers, backs Kroger takeover of Boise’s Albertsons. This is why

Story continues

Boise-area food supplier recalls sandwiches from local stores. Did you buy one?

Kroger-Albertsons proposal faces another hurdle. Washington AG sues to block merger

Kroger would sell 1/3 of Albertsons’ Idaho stores after merger. Meet the billionaire buyer