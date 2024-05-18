Fury vs Usyk LIVE! Boxing fight stream, latest updates, TV channel and undercard results

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk LIVE!

Boxing history will be made in Saudi Arabia tonight as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk look to write their names into heavyweight folklore at Riyadh's Kingdom Arena. The twice-delayed, hugely-anticipated 'Fight of the Century' is the biggest bout in the sport's glamour division for more than 20 years as we prepare to crown the first undisputed champion since the iconic Lennox Lewis beat Evander Holyfield in 1999.

There has never been an undisputed heavyweight champion in the modern four-belt era, so the stakes really could not be any higher in the Middle East. A mammoth showdown so long in the making will surely not disappoint and is so, so difficult to call, with a rematch already guaranteed to follow later this year before the likes of Anthony Joshua eye a crack at the winner.

Jai Opetaia against Mairis Briedis is up first, after Joe Cordina lost his IBF super-featherweight title to Belfast's Anthony Cacace in a major upset. There were savage knockouts too for Moses Itauma and Mark Chamberlain, with Frank Sanchez stopped by Agit Kabayel and Sergey Kovalev losing on his return. Follow Usyk vs Fury live below!

22:15 , George Flood

Round 2

Spoke too soon as Opetaia steps on the accelerator early in the second.

He tees up and connects with some heavy shots that offer a sharp reminder of the significant power he carries in both hands.

He expertly ducked a hook from Briedis there and then quickly caught him flush with a big overhand counter right, putting together a powerful combination that hurt the Latvian.

He won’t want to take too many of those.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

22:12 , George Flood

Round 1

A tentative opening round.

Cagey stuff as both fighters exercise early caution, which we certainly haven’t seen from Opetaia in his last couple of fights.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

22:08 , George Flood

Here we go with the chief support act of the night!

Can Briedis roll back the years despite that long absence and cause a shock?

It’s a huge ask...

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

22:06 , George Flood

Opetaia outpointed Briedis in a truly gruelling battle in Australia two years ago, despite suffering a double jaw fracture.

He won the IBF and The Ring titles that night, later defending against Jordan Thompson at Wembley Arena before being stripped before his savage first-round knockout of another Briton in Ellis Zorro on the Joshua-Wallin undercard in Riyadh in December.The destructive, undefeated 24-0 (19 knockouts) Australian southpaw now has a huge chance to get it back against veteran Briedis, Latvia’s legendary three-time world champion who has not fought since that first bout with Opetaia and at 39 might find things very difficult tonight.

Few more impressive destructive punchers in world boxing right now than Opetaia.

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

22:01 , George Flood

Just one more fight to go now before Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk in one of the biggest fights in heavyweight boxing history.

It’s a rematch of the July 2022 war between Jai Opetaia and Mairis Briedis for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title.

21:51 , George Flood

Michael Conlan congratulates fellow Belfast fighter Anthony Cacace after that major upset...

Unreal from @AntoC6 well earned 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 some performance from the Italian stallion!! #CordinaCacace — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) May 18, 2024

21:49 , George Flood

Cacace is understandably absolutely delighted, as is promoter Frank Warren, who strikes an early blow on rival-turned-friend Eddie Hearn a couple of weeks before the 5v5 card in Riyadh in a couple of weeks.

Cacace says no one gave him a chance as he heralds his team and indicates a desire to fight in Saudi Arabia for the rest of his career.

He also goads the likes of Zelfa Barrett and insists there was no controversy after he threw a punch on Cordina after the referee had called for the break before the knockdown in round three.

Joe Cordina stunned by Anthony Cacace

21:42 , George Flood

A huge shock in Riyadh!

Cordina continues to get absolutely battered by Cacace in the eighth.

With the Welshman trapped against the ropes, absorbing more massive punishment and not throwing back, the referee steps in to wave it off.

WOW!

Anthony Cacace adds the IBF super-featherweight title to his IBO belt.

Who saw this coming?! The first defeat of Cordina’s 18-fight professional career.

A stunning achievement for the 35-year-old from Belfast.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:37 , George Flood

Round 7

More bruising punishment for a tired and hurt Cordina throughout the seventh.

Cacace is looking really confident now, thriving on having this fight at close range and continuing to rain down such heavy shots.

Cordina is doing really well just to stay in there.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:33 , George Flood

Round 6

Another brutal, brutal round featuring so many furious and powerful close-range clashes.

Fighting like this is exactly what Cacace wants and he ends the sixth in fine fashion, drilling in a succession of big uppercuts and switching up his attacks to body and head.

Cordina can’t get away and isn’t controlling the range or distance at all. He can’t keep taking this punishment at close range.

Cordina has just told his corner at the end of the sixth that something has gone, but I didn’t quite hear what he said.

Sounds like an injury, which might explain why he’s unable to get out of range here and avoid those Cacace onslaughts...

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:29 , George Flood

Round 3

Joe Cordina is in big trouble in round three!

Cacace is warned for catching him after the ‘stop boxing’ call before hurting the Welshman with a monstrous left hook!

Cordina can’t get his legs back underneath him and he’s down by the ropes after more heavy punishment including a peach of an uppercut.

Cacace now going for the stoppage with a non-stop thundering barrage.

Do we have a huge shock on the cards here?!

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:29 , George Flood

Round 3

Cordina makes it to the bell at the end of the third... just.

Not quite sure how he managed to get through that brutal onslaught.

Now, can he shake that off or is he about to lose his IBF super-featherweight title?

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:28 , George Flood

Round 5

This has turned into an absolute all-out war.

It’s brutal stuff up close, with both men letting their hands go with some fast and hard shots.

Vicious, enthralling action through five rounds that have flown by.

A brilliant contest so far.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:24 , George Flood

Round 4

Impressive powers of recovery there from Cordina, who crucially shakes off that knockdown and lands some thudding shots of his own in a thrilling fourth.

Cacace is still throwing some big punches of his own, rattling Cordina to the body.

But has his biggest chance to produce an upset just gone?

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:16 , George Flood

Round 2

This is absorbing stuff so far, with both men content to stand and trade at close range with some furious flurries.

They both want to let the shots fly in bunches and get the speedy combinations working off the jab.

Fascinating fare stylistically.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:12 , George Flood

Round 1

A very sharp first round there, both men looking to start fast and set out their stall.

If we can see that sort of pace maintained, this could be a hell of a contest.

Probably just shaded by Cordina, who for me did the slightly cleaner and more eye-catching work.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:06 , George Flood

Cordina’s IBF super-featherweight strap and Cacace’s IBO belt are both on the line tonight.

The first bell sounds! Here we go.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

21:04 , George Flood

Cordina is the heavy favourite tonight to successfully defend the belt he initially won with a memorable early knockout of Kenichi Ogawa in Cardiff in 2022 before being stripped without making a defence due to injury and winning it again by outpointing Shavkat Rakhimov last April.

Cordina finally defended the belt for the first time with a majority decision win over Edward Vazquez in Monte Carlo in November.He now meets tough Irish opponent Cacace, the former British champion who has held the IBO belt since beating Michael Magnesi two years ago.

The 35-year-old defended successfully by outpointing Damian Wrzesinski in Belfast last May and has just one loss on his professional record, against Martin Joseph Ward in 2017.

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace coming up

20:58 , George Flood

More British interest up next in Riyadh.

Undefeated 17-0 Welsh star Joe Cordina provides the latest defence of his IBF super-featherweight world title against IBO champion Anthony Cacace from Belfast.

Fury vs Usyk edging ever closer

20:47 , George Flood

Just two more fights left now before tonight’s massive main event!

Who becomes the first undisputed heavyweight champion of boxing’s four-belt era in Riyadh?

Have your say...

Frank Sanchez stopped by Agit Kabayel

20:46 , George Flood

Round 7

It’s over in the seventh!

An out-of-sorts Sanchez has been worn down relentlessly by the determined Kabayel, who punishes the body to send the Cuban down once and then again, with the fight waved off.

Another monster win for the German to follow his stunning stoppage of Arslanbek Makhmudov in December.

He evidently loves fighting in Saudi and is now the mandatory challenger for the WBC heavyweight world title held (for now at least) by former sparring partner Tyson Fury.

(Getty Images)

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:35 , George Flood

Round 6

Still all one-way traffic as we reach the midway point of this 12-round final eliminator for the WBC heavyweight title currently held by Tyson Fury.

With the possible exception of the first round, this has been a thoroughly comfortable night’s work for former two-time European champion Agit Kabayel so far.

Unless he can produce something in the second half of this one-sided bout, Frank Sanchez’s unbeaten record is under serious threat.

Tyson Fury arrives backstage in Riyadh

20:31 , George Flood

Tyson Fury looking stylish in the hat and shades and snappy suit as he arrives at the Kingdom Arena.

He’s just been filmed belting out a tune backstage, in case anybody was wondering if he was feeling any pre-fight nerves.

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:29 , George Flood

Round 5

Sanchez is a known counter-puncher of course, but he needs to snap out of this and wake up a bit as the rounds continue to slip away.

Kabayel is still firmly on the front foot and the far busier fighter as he continues to exert that non-stop pressure.

He’s controlling the tempo and the range with good movement and footwork, putting together the combinations off the jab and switching his attacks well.

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:26 , George Flood

Round 4

I’m not quite sure what the overall gameplan is here from Sanchez.

He’s still retreating to the ropes way too much while being constantly walked down by Kabayel, who is maintaining the pressure all of the time and landing nice scoring shots to both body and head.

I have him easily 3-1 ahead through four.

Sanchez still complaining to the referee and generally looking quite out of sorts.

Stars take their seats at ringside

20:24 , George Flood

Anthony Joshua has taken his seat next to Eddie Hearn at ringside and has now been joined by Cristiano Ronaldo.

So many boxing luminaries already seen around the place, including boxing’s last undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis, plus the man he beat to that title in Evander Holyfield.

Roberto Duran among the other legends on the scene.

Steven Gerrard, who manages in Saudi Arabia with Al-Ettifaq, has also arrived.

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:24 , George Flood

Round 3

A bit of a strange round that from Sanchez.

He’s being backed up all over the place by the front-footed Kabayel and is spending way too much time on the ropes.

He’s under a lot of pressure and been complaining to the referee about alleged punches to the back of the head.

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:18 , George Flood

Round 2

This is a really intriguing battle through the first couple of rounds.

Kabayel is the main aggressor, walking down Sanchez and looking the busier fighter as he looks to let the punches go in bunches.

Sanchez likes the chance to detonate some big shots off the counter, but he’s looking a little bit uncomfortable at the moment.

Moses Itauma stops Ilja Mezencev in round two

20:16 , George Flood

Round 2

Just devastating from the future of the heavyweight division.

The power out of both hands is really quite something - Mezencev never had even a sniff of a chance.

He’s dazed by more spiteful shots early in the second, including some expert counter-punching before bringing a premature end to the bout with a shuddering right hook to the temple that sends the German down.

No chance to continue. Emphatic! He gratefully claims the WBO Intercontinental belt.

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:15 , George Flood

Round 1

A nice right hand from Sanchez likely sees him shade that opener.

Both men trying to feel each other out with some gruelling close-range exchanges from the off.

Kabayel on the front foot and trying to force the pace, but he needs to be very careful.

Oleksandr Usyk in the house

20:13 , George Flood

Oleksandr Usyk has now arrived at the Kingdom Arena!

Looking as cool, calm and collected as ever.

Can the first undisputed cruiserweight champion make more history tonight?

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:08 , George Flood

Here we go in the penultimate heavyweight battle of the night.

This could be explosive...

History beckons as Fury vs Usyk takes centre stage

20:05 , George Flood

Here’s Standard Sport’s Matt Majendie looking ahead to the mammoth main event that is Fury vs Usyk, a battle for the ages that he sees as a timely antidote to the controversial era of crossover boxing.

Promoters, punters and pugilists have played their part in ramping up the hype for a fight that, in truth, never needed a leg-up.

The crux of tonight’s showdown in Riyadh is simple: barring an unlikely draw, come the end of the night there will be an undisputed heavyweight champion for the first time since Lennox Lewis defeated Evander Holyfield in 1999.

Read the preview in full here

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

20:00 , George Flood

Kabayel, a former two-time European champion who beat Derek Chisora in Monaco in 2017, is of course coming off that remarkable early stoppage of Arslanbek Makhmudov on the Joshua-Wallin undercard in Riyadh in December.

He picked up the WBC-NABF and WBA Intercontinental heavyweight titles that night as he handed the big-hitting Russian his first pro loss in emphatic fashion.

He is expecting another big step up against Sanchez, the WBC Continental Americas and WBO-NABO heavyweight champion who beat Junior Fa on the same card just before Christmas.

Frank Sanchez takes on Agit Kabayel in latest heavyweight clash

19:55 , George Flood

We’ve got another heavyweight contest next on the bill in Riyadh.

The ‘Cuban Flash’ Frank Sanchez is up against Germany’s Agit Kabayel, a former sparring partner of Tyson Fury.

It is another intriguing battle of two undefeated fighters looking to take a big step on this stage as they compete in a final eliminator for the WBC title currently held by Fury.

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

19:38 , George Flood

Round 1

Absolute dominance in the first from Itauma, pressuring his opponent relentlessly and thundering down some wincing early blows.

Mezencev does well to stay on his feet after a clubbing left hand and is rather saved by the bell as Itauma hunts for another emphatic early finish.

This surely won’t go much longer...

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

19:34 , George Flood

Off we go.

Moses Itauma keen to make another early statement on his rise to heavyweight superstardom.

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

19:34 , George Flood

The vacant WBO Intercontinental belt is on the line in this 10-rounder.

There rightfully remains so much hype around former world amateur champion Itauma, who many are still tipping to even possibly break Mike Tyson’s famous old record as the youngest professional heavyweight champion in history.

Itauma, younger brother of Karol, from Chatham in Kent, only turned pro last January but has already rattled off eight convincing wins, including an early stoppage of Dan Garber at York Hall in March.

Will this be another easy night’s work for the future superstar?

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev up next

19:29 , George Flood

We’re getting through this card at a fair old pace now, with only four fights left on the bill before Fury vs Usyk.

Next it’s the latest step on the exciting professional journey of Moses Itauma, the destructive teenage heavyweight who will look to move to 9-0 by beating the 25-3 German Ilja Mezencev, who has previously been in with the likes of one-time Tyson Fury opponent Tom Schwarz.

Team Usyk 'complain about ring canvas' amid trip hazard fears

19:22 , George Flood

It wouldn’t be a massive fight night without some complaints about the ring canvas, now would it?

Sky Sports reported earlier this week that a member of Oleksandr Usyk’s team had complained about the seams joining the canvas sections together at the Kingdom Arena after an initial open workout in Riyadh earlier this week.

Team Usyk apparently were concerned that it could represent a trip hazard.

We’ll see if it becomes any kind of storyline later on tonight. Hopefully not!

Ruthless Mark Chamberlain delivers huge early knockout

19:13 , George Flood

It was a bruising straight left that put Wahab down the first time and left him sprawled on the canvas.

He did well to get up from that, but was defenceless as he then quickly got dazed into the corner with a vicious one-two and then slumped to the floor after a spiteful barrage.

Wahab has been attended to in the corner but thankfully is back on his feet and now seems okay.

Mark Chamberlain can expect many more calls from biggest fan Turki Alalshikh in future as he claims the vacant WBC Silver lightweight strap and moves to 17-0.

Mark Chamberlain knocks out Joshua Wahab in first round

19:07 , George Flood

WOW!

Absolute destruction from Chamberlain, who starts like a train again to flatten the helpless Wahab in round one.

The Nigerian goes down heavy once and gets back to his feet, but Chamberlain jumps straight back on him and puts him down again to bring an abrupt and early halt to the contest.

Ruthless.

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab

19:04 , George Flood

Seconds out, round one.

Will we see another dominant display from Chamberlain?

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Wahab coming up

19:03 , George Flood

Next up in the ring is Mark Chamberlain, the exciting and unbeaten Portsmouth lightweight who has become Turki Alalshikh’s favourite fighter.

The 15-0 Chamberlain more than lived up to that billing in Riyadh on the Joshua-Ngannou undercard back in March, dominating European champion Gavin Gwynne en route to a brutal fourth-round stoppage to claim the WBA Intercontinental title.

The vacant WBC Silver belt is on the line tonight as he battles Nigeria’s Joshua ‘The Wealth Machine’ Wahab, the 33-year-old who is 23-1-0 and holds an African title at super-featherweight.

Fury promises 'crazy' ring walk 'surprise': 'It's never been done before'

18:51 , George Flood

We’re still a few hours away from tonight’s main event ring walks, where Tyson Fury has promised a “crazy” and “surprise” entrance that has never been done before.

Given the elaborate nature of some of his previous ring walks, tonight could be quite something.

“Keep tuned and keep your eyes peeled, we’ve got some big stuff coming over the next few days,” he said this week.

“I always have a crazy little ring walk and you wouldn’t expect anything different for the biggest fight in my life, would you?

“I don’t think it’s ever been done before so it’s definitely going to be a surprise.”

Robin Safar beats Sergey Kovalev by unanimous decision

18:44 , George Flood

Here come the scores.

97-92, 99-90, 95-94 - all in favour of Safar, who takes a deserved unanimous decision to stay unbeaten and move to 17-0 as a pro.

First two cards are fair, but 95-94 seems absolutely crazy.

A fifth career loss for Kovalev, who drops to 35-5.

Quite sad to see a previously great champion struggle like that so low on an undercard.

Hopefully he hangs it up from here with nothing left to prove.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:41 , George Flood

A brutal finish from Safar, thundering home an enormous left hook that had Kovalev out on his feet and following it up with an equally severe right.

Kovalev goes down very heavy, but does just manage to get back to his feet as the final bell sounds.

It’s not a knockout - we will still go to the judges’ scorecards.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:40 , George Flood

Round 10

DOWN GOES KOVALEV AFTER AN EXPLOSIVE FINISH TO THE FINAL ROUND!

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:37 , George Flood

Round 9

Kovalev withstands a barrage in the ninth, absorbing an arsenal of powerful short shots that look to stop the Russian.

Safar showing good variety with a thudding uppercut and some tidy hooks to follow.

You can’t doubt Kovalev’s heart, he’s hanging in there.

But he’s being thoroughly beaten here.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:34 , George Flood

Round 8

Safar could have threatened a stoppage here with more combination punching.

But as it is, he’s doing more than enough to put these rounds away with minimal fuss.

This has long since slipped away from Kovalev, who has had the odd burst but otherwise looks his age.

He need a miracle from here, surely.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:30 , George Flood

Round 7

Taking on the advice of his corner, Safar keeps driving the tempo in the seventh and continues to force the pace and swarm Kovalev.

That solid body-punching must really be taking it out of the 41-year-old now.

Kovalev is competitive but isn’t hurting Safar at all and can’t keep him off him.

The Swede has built a healthy lead with three rounds to go.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:25 , George Flood

Round 6

Kovalev is really struggling with the pace, confidence and aggression of the younger man who is constantly swarming him.

So many were questioning before tonight just how much Kovalev had left in the tank.

Sadly on this evidence, the answer is not very much at all.

Can he turn the tide? It looks very unlikely.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:21 , George Flood

Round 5

Safar is firmly in control of this bout now, with Kovalev sadly a real shadow of his former self.

Hardly surprising at 41 coming off a two-year lay-off and having fought just once since 2019.

The Swede, 10 years his junior, is heavy-handed and aggressive, forcing the pace and attacking so well to the body.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:15 , George Flood

Round 4

Safar’s corner confidently state before the start of the fourth that Kovalev only has a couple more rounds left in him.

A familiar pattern then emerges as both men tussle at close quarters, before Kovalev is hurt again by a sharp right hook upstairs.

Safar is attacking well to both body and head now, upping the tempo and piecing the decent combinations together as he lets his hands go.

Kovalev is against the ropes and breathing hard, throwing back as much as he can.

The bell sounds on an ominous round for the Russian.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:12 , George Flood

Round 3

Some damage noticeable around both eyes of Safar from that Kovalev jab, that still has plenty of snap on it to be fair to him.

It’s rather gruelling stuff up close, with Kovalev hurt by another piercing Safar body shot towards the end of the fourth.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:09 , George Flood

Round 2

‘Krusher’ Kovalev is looking his age early on at times here, despite some sharp work at times with the jab.

Safar is walking him down with confidence and attacking the body of the 41-year-old.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:04 , George Flood

Round 1

A solid enough opener from both men, Kovalev trying to go to work early behind that sharp jab.

Safar won’t respect his reputation though and is coming forward plenty, looking to go to the body and piece the combinations together.

This contest is scheduled for 10 rounds, by the way.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

18:01 , George Flood

The first bell sounds in the second contest on this main card.

Safar has also spent plenty of time at light-heavy and was last seen stopping DeShon Webster last April.

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar up next

17:58 , George Flood

On we go with the early main-card action in Riyadh.

Next up is the return of Sergey Kovalev, Russia’s veteran former unified light-heavyweight world champion who fights for the first time in two years tonight in an unfamiliar position low down on the card against unbeaten 16-0 Swede Robin Sirwan Safar.

Kovalev is 41 now and has fought just once in five years since his late knockout by Canelo Alvarez in November 2019 when he lost the WBO light-heavyweight title in Las Vegas.

We have not seen Kovalev since May 2022, when he outpointed Tervel Pulev in California.

How much does he have left?

He’s up at cruiserweight tonight for only the second time.

17:52 , George Flood

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren sitting together at ringside in Riyadh.

Still can’t quiet get used to this new-found friendship after so many years of animosity between the two biggest British boxing promoters.

The 5v5 Matchroom vs Queensbury event back in Riyadh in two weeks’ time will be quite something to watch.

David Nyika becomes IBF International cruiserweight champion

17:49 , George Flood

Not the best of starts from Nyika and someone with a bit more power may well have caused him some issues there, but he nevertheless managed to quickly go through the gears and get the job done before the halfway stage.

He stays unbeaten and moves to 9-0 as a pro while picking up the vacant IBF International cruiserweight strap in the process.

Michael Seitz was certainly game and started well, but quickly ran out of steam and was in big trouble once it became abundantly clear that he didn’t have the power to trouble Nyika.

David Nyika stops Michael Seitz in round four

17:41 , George Flood

Round 4

Seitz is extremely tired here and being battered to the body.

He’s still landing his overhand right at times, but Nyika is just walking through them with ease.

The punishment increases as the fourth round goes on, Seitz just desperately covering up and not throwing back as Nyika peppers him with spiteful punches.

Seitz is against the ropes as a couple of rights to the top of the head and a left behind the elbow see the German sink to the canvas.

He’s back on his feet, but it’s waved off by referee Howard Foster.

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

17:38 , George Flood

Round 3

Better from Nyika in the third as he begins to go through the gears, hurting Seitz to the body.

He’s upping the tempo as his opponent begins to flag a little, thudding in more energy-sapping blows to the body with both hands.

Seitz is still having success with that right hand, but the more stylish scoring work is now being done by Nyika.

Seitz is blowing hard as he goes back to the corner.

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

17:33 , George Flood

Round 2

Seitz is certainly not afraid to take the action to Nyika, constantly getting up close and rattling in some heavy shots with the right hand.

Nyika is really struggling to keep him at range and control the distance, though we have seen some sharp punches from the New Zealander too.

Nyika is impressing in flashes, but he’s so hittable at the moment.

Seitz can’t miss when he gets in close and uncorks that overhand right.

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

17:28 , George Flood

Round 1

Seitz always on the front foot, starting well and constantly forcing back Nyika and catching him against the ropes.

Nyika looks a little uptight and rattled early on, though he fires in a couple of lovely shots towards the end of the first including a stinging drive to the body.

Decent opener.

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

17:26 , George Flood

Here we go then!

The Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk main card is officially underway.

A huge night of boxing awaits...

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

17:25 , George Flood

After an eye-catching ring walk from ‘The Nice Guy’ Nyika, complete with Transformers-style headgear, we are about to get underway in our first fight of tonight’s main card!

This is a scheduled 10-rounder for the vacant IBF International cruiserweight title.

It had been an eight-rounder initially, before being upgraded.

Usyk tells Fury 'not to be afraid' ahead of titanic clash

17:20 , George Flood

And how about the always calmer Oleksandr Usyk’s final message to Tyson Fury ahead of the biggest heavyweight showdown for more than two decades?

“Don’t be afraid. I will not leave you alone tomorrow,” he said.

“It is my plan [to stay calm]. If I am nervous, I will not win. My fans, I love you.”

Asked what advice his beloved late father would have had for him against Fury, Usyk simply said: “Son, you can.”

(Getty Images)

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz up first on main card

17:16 , George Flood

Tonight’s main card kicks off with an intriguing battle between two undefeated cruiserweights hoping to take the next step on a huge stage.

New Zealand’s David Nyika is an Olympic bronze and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist who is 8-0 in the pro ranks after a glorious amateur career.

He takes on Michael Seitz, the 12-0 German.

Furious Fury warns Usyk: I'm knocking you spark out

17:06 , George Flood

It’s been something of a strange fight week so far, with all the drama and chaos of Monday’s ugly clashes between camps that saw Tyson Fury’s dad John Fury left bloodied after head-butting Oleksandr Usyk team member Stanislav Stepchuk giving way to some surprisingly tamer moments, including at Thursday’s quiet last press conference.

But tensions spilled over again at last night’s explosive weigh-in, with Fury and Usyk going head to head before a shove from the former ignited the long-running rivalry once more.

It was the angriest and most animated we’ve seen an otherwise relatively relaxed Fury all week as he launched into an expletive-laden rant before storming off a crowded stage on which all the belts were held aloft.

"I’m ready to rock and roll, fireworks tomorrow night,” he said.

“I'm going to knock this littler f****r spark out.

"I'm coming for his heart, that’s what I’m coming for. F**k his belts, I’m coming for his f*****g heart.

“He's getting it tomorrow, spark out.

“F**k him, f**k all his team too. F**k the lot of them.

“They can all get it if they want it too. S**thouses.”

Tonight's official running order

16:52 , George Flood

Here is the official running order for tonight’s main card, which is set to kick off in around 10 minutes’ time.

Starting from the bottom up of course...

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace

Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Joshua set for front-row seats

16:45 , George Flood

As ever with these big combat sports events, the superstars will be out in force at ringside a bit later on.

There are seats in the front row marked especially for Cristiano Ronaldo - who of course plays his club football in Saudi Arabia these days with Al-Nassr - and Anthony Joshua, who will of course be targeting the winner of these pair of enormous showdowns between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk early next year.

The star duo will sit next to His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the hugely influential chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia.

He is the mastermind behind events such as these.

Watch: Daniel Lapin knocks out Octavio Pudivitr in first round

16:38 , George Flood

Here is that explosive early finish from Daniel Lapin against Octavio Pudivitr.

It was all over after that left hand and a couple of thudding body shots made sure.

He’s a real talent.

LIGHTNING FROM LAPIN ⚡️



What a finish in the first round from the Ukrainian 💥#FuryUsyk | Live NOW on DAZN! Click link in bio to buy.#RingOfFire | #RiyadhSeason | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/eapFvcNYh3 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 18, 2024

Isaac Lowe continues winning run against Hasibullah Ahmadi

16:29 , George Flood

The action opened up at the Kingdom Arena with Isaac Lowe, the former WBC International, Commonwealth and English featherweight champion who is a friend and training partner of Tyson Fury’s and is a regular fixture on his undercards.

Lowe has been on the comeback trail since his pair of successive defeats by Luis Alberto Lopez and Nick Ball, racking up wins over Sandeep Singh Bhatti, Jonathan Santana and Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira.

Make that four straight victories now for the Westgate Warrior, who won a 10-round decision against Hasibullah ‘Kalashnikov’ Ahmadi, the Afghanistan boxer fighting out of Dubai.

Daniel Lapin stops Octavio Pudivitr in first round

16:21 , George Flood

The main card in Riyadh doesn’t get underway until around 5pm BST, but we already have two fights in the books following the opening prelim portion of the afternoon.

Ukraine’s unbeaten former amateur stalwart Daniel Lapin has just improved to 10-0 as a professional with a destructive first-round knockout of Portuguese veteran Octavio Pudivitr.

Some heavy early blows landed by the exciting 26-year-old Lapin, a dangerous light-heavyweight southpaw, who unloaded in the corner following a vicious left hand and sent Pudivitr crumpled to the canvas.

What a finish!

Ring walk times for Fury vs Usyk confirmed

16:15 , George Flood

There has inevitably been plenty of talk about timings tonight, particularly given how late previous main events in Saudi Arabia have started - looking at you, Joshua vs Ngannou, which didn’t start until nearly half 12.

But it sounds like that isn’t the plan for tonight despite the stacked undercard which features a number of fights that could go the distance.

The latest word is that ring walks for Fury vs Usyk will be commencing sharply at 10:30pm BST, which would be very welcome indeed for fight fans on these shores.

We’ll see if it comes to pass!

Fiesty weigh-in

16:00 , Alex Young

A trim-looking and very animated Fury weighed in at 262lbs on Friday, when the two rivals had to be separated by security after clashing during a tense final face-off - a far cry from the atmosphere at Thursday’s surprisingly very tame last press conference.

It is Fury’s lowest weight since his gruelling win over Otto Wallin in September 2019, when he was 254.5lbs. He was at 277.7lbs when he faced Francis Ngannou in October.

The much smaller Usyk, meanwhile, was believed to have tipped the scales at 233.5lbs, a career-heaviest weight and 12.6lbs heavier than for his last fight against Daniel Dubois last summer. His previous heaviest was 221.5lbs for the Anthony Joshua rematch in summer 2022.

However, he actually is giving up almost 40lbs to Fury, who is the much taller man at 6ft 9ins. Usyk stands at 6ft 3ins. It later transpired that Usyk’s weight should have been read out at the lighter 223lbs.

TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods absent

15:48 , Alex Young

One person who sadly will not be in Riyadh tonight is TNT Sports presenter Laura Woods.

Woods has not appeared on television screens of late and will not front TNT Sports’ coverage of this weekend’s enormous showdown in Saudi Arabia as originally planned.

The former talkSPORT and DAZN presenter, who also currently works for ITV and Amazon Prime Video, took to her official Instagram account on Friday to explain that her absence is due to recovering from bad cuts to her arms and face sustained after she accidentally shattered a glass lampshade with a pillow during a recent break at a holiday cottage.

Woods’ social media post was accompanied by several photos of her injuries, which thankfully seem to be healing well.

How much is the fight purse?

15:38 , Alex Young

While the money each fighter will receive has not been made public, promoter Bob Arum suggested in October that Fury expected to make in excess of $100m (£78m).

"If you told Tyson Fury he's set to make $100 million, he'd really get pissed off," Arum said. "Because he thinks – and I think he's right – that he's gonna make a lot more than that."

Fury said this week, seemingly in an attempt at mind games with Usyk, that the prize money excited him more than winning his opponent’s belts. He said: “The truth is it’s exciting to me and attractive because of the amount of money I’m getting paid, not because of the belts that are on the line.”

Usyk can expect to make a similarly huge sum, and it will certainly be a career-high payday.

It was reported that Usyk earned more than £30m, even before pay-per-view revenue and various endorsements, for the rematch against Joshua.

Latest odds

15:34 , Alex Young

We have predicted a tight contest, and the bookies agree.

Across the board, Fury is the slight odds-on favourite, with Usyk just the other side on odds-against. A draw is 12/1 with most.

Tyson Fury to win: 4/5

Oleksandr Usyk to win: 6/5

Draw: 12/1

Tyson Fury to win on points or by decision: 21/10

Tyson Fury to win by knockout or technical knockout: 3/1

Oleksandr Usyk to win on points or by decision: 21/10

Oleksandr Usyk to win by knockout or technical knockout: 9/2

Surely this one goes the distance.

Fury vs Usyk prediction

15:29 , Alex Young

It is not a particularly bold prediction to suggest Fury will be significantly better than in his strangely lethargic win over Ngannou.

That was a performance that suggested complacency either on the night or in Fury’s training camp, a factor that will not be an issue as he prepares for an undisputed showdown with Usyk.

Having picked up routine wins over Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte before the Ngannou bout, it is well over two years since Fury last needed to produce something close to his best, with that coming in the third fight of his historic trilogy with Deontay Wilder.

That was an epic fight with five knockdowns, and it would be a huge surprise if there was the same kind of thrilling action on Saturday. Usyk is technically superb, a charge that cannot be levelled at Wilder, for all that right hand was a real threat to Fury.

The Ukrainian does not possess the concussive one-punch power, but his movement and relentless work-rate wears opponents down. That strength may be neutralised here to a degree, and certainly more than Usyk has experienced at heavyweight so far, with Fury so slick himself.

We’re predicting a tight contest, with plenty of rounds that are difficult to score. Fury’s size advantage could just about give him the edge, with the front-footed approach under SugarHill Steward preventing Usyk from controlling the bout in the way he did against the likes of Joshua and Dubois.

Fury to win on points.

Undercard in full

15:22 , Alex Young

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (for WBA, WBC, WBO, IBO and IBF heavyweight titles)

Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace (for IBF and IBO super-featherweight titles)

Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis (for vacant IBF cruiserweight title)

Agit Kabayel vs Frank Sanchez

Moses Itauma vs Ilja Mezencev

Mark Chamberlain vs Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab

Sergey Kovalev vs Robin Safar

David Nyika vs Michael Seitz

Daniel Lapin vs Octavio Pudivitr

Isaac Lowe vs Hasib Ahmadi

When does the action begin?

15:19 , Alex Young

The action in Riyadh is expected to start around 5pm UK time with the bout between Isaac Lowe and Hasib Ahmadi.

Joe Cordina makes a defence of his super-featherweight world title in the penultimate bout as he fights Ireland’s Anthony Cacace.

The Welshman is 17-0 as a professional and won the IBF belt for a second time with victory over Shavkat Rakhimov last year, before defending his strap in Monaco against Edward Vazquez in November.

Earlier in the night, Jai Opetaia faces Mairis Briedis, beaten in 2018 by Usyk, for the vacant IBF cruiserweight title in a hugely-anticipated bout, while young heavyweight star Moses Itauma is also in action.

Mark Chamberlain - a favourite fighter of Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi - also competes on the undercard, as does former light-heavyweight world champion Sergey Kovalev.

How to watch Fury vs Usyk

15:04 , Alex Young

TV channel and live stream: Fury vs Usyk will be shown live in the UK via DAZN’s pay-per-view service, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office.

DAZN announced that for those who already have a subscription, the fight would be available to purchase at a cost of £23.99. Otherwise new customers would pay £24.99 to buy the event and get a free month’s subscription to DAZN in the process.

Sky Sports are charging £24.95, where coverage starts at 4pm BST. It will cost £24.99 on TNT Sports, who will start their broadcast at 2.30pm. Viewers will not have to be subscribed to either service to watch the event.

Welcome

14:59 , Alex Young

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

It's one of the biggest nights in boxing this century in Saudi Arabia, where the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh hosts arguably the most eagerly-anticipated heavyweight fight for more than 20 years.

The stakes are as high as can be in this evening's blockbuster main event, when we should see the first undisputed champion crowned in boxing's most famous division since Lennox Lewis in 2000 as both men put their proud undefeated records on the line.

WBC champion Fury and WBA, IBF and WBO king Usyk are competing to become the first-ever undisputed heavyweight of the modern four-belt era, with the Ukrainian hoping to repeat his past cruiserweight heroics and achieve the remarkable feat in a second weight class.

It is truly a spectacular showdown that could go either way and promises to captivate fight fans the world over on what we're hoping will be an extremely memorable night.

If that's not quite enough to whet your appetite, there's also an absolutely packed undercard ahead in Saudi featuring the likes of Joe Cordina, Jai Opetaia, Mairis Briedis, Sergey Kovalev, Mark Chamberlain, Moses Itauma and more.

Stick with Standard Sport for live coverage throughout the night - you really won't want to miss this!