Fuzzy ‘bundle of joy’ born at Louisiana aquarium. Why it’s ‘extremely important’

An “extremely important” baby animal — so small it can fit in your hands — was born, according to a Louisiana aquarium.

An African penguin chick was born at the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans, according to a Feb. 9 news release. Ritz and Saltine, the baby’s mother and father, are first-time parents in the penguin colony to the “brand-new bundle of joy,” according to the aquarium.

Now the pair have been trading shifts of caring for the baby in their nest to keep it warm.

The chick’s birth marked an important step forward for African penguin conservation efforts, the Audubon Nature Institute said.

“African penguins like this chick are among the world’s most endangered and every chick that hatches is an extremely important part of efforts to save the penguin population,” the institute said.

From the start of the 20th century, the African penguin population has dwindled down 90% from its original population, according to the Center for Biological Diversity. The species has been threatened by climate change on its environment, as well as commercial fishing and oil spills, the center said.

Unlike the other 17 species of penguins, African penguins live in the warmer climate of southern Africa along the coastline, according to Audubon Nature Institute’s website. African penguins are known for the raucous noises of their colony, which the organization compared to “loud donkey-like braying.”

African penguins lay two eggs in holes they dig in the sand, and the parents “form tight pair bonds,” according to the institute.

There are more than 20 African penguins at the aquarium, according to the institute.

After about three weeks, the institute staff will assist Ritz and Saltine in caring for the baby, according to the aquarium’s post. The sex of the chick is unknown until its shell is tested, the institute said.

