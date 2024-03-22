Game of Thrones stars say 3 Body Problem was 'easiest yes' of their careers

Watch: Game of Thrones alum John Bradley and Liam Cunningham talk 3 Body Problem

After their experience making Game of Thrones, agreeing to be in 3 Body Problem wasn't even a question for Liam Cunningham and John Bradley, they tell Yahoo UK, because they were desperate to reunite with showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss again.

Cunningham played Davos Seaworth from series 2 to 8 of the iconic HBO series, while Bradley took on the role of Jon Snow's friend Samwell Tarly from the very first season to the last. Both had such great fun working with Benioff and Weiss that when they were approached by the showrunners for their next project they didn't even need to read a script.

Bradley, who plays scientist turned snack billionaire Jack, said signing onto the Netflix sci-fi series was the "easiest yes in my career", adding: "They told me about the character before they even really told me about the show.

"They rang me up in January '21, which is really such a long time ago, and they said 'we're doing this new thing, we're not going to tell you what it is, but we've written this character for you that's based on you and we'd like you to come and do it so keep your diary free'.

John Bradley as Jack and Liam Cunningham as Thomas Wade in 3 Body Problem, the actors shared their joy at reuniting with Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. (Netflix)

"And it was it was just an immediate yes because I know how good they are to work with on a personal level, in terms of the atmosphere they create on that set, but also the way they sensitively write for their actors and play to their actors' strengths."

3 Body Problem follows a group of scientists, and long-time friends, who find themselves at the heart of a crisis that will impact humanity for centuries. Strange supernatural phenomena mark the arrival of an alien species in the future, and their coming invasion began through one person's actions during the Chinese Cultural Revolution decades earlier.

Bradley's Jack is one of these scientists, while Cunningham plays Thomas Wade — the government man ready to save Earth by whatever means necessary.

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly in Game of Thrones series 4, he said he loved 'seeing a whole new cast of actors completely fall in love with' David Benioff and D.B. Weiss on their new show. (HBO)

Delighting in speaking about the pair, Bradley added: "One of my favourite things about this whole journey was, having worked with them for 10 years, seeing a whole new cast of actors completely fall in love with them. There were various points where everybody came up to me and went, 'have they always been this awesome'. 'Yeah, they've always been this awesome'.

"I've known them for ten years, just over ten years, and just to see the way they get this team spirit going whilst making everybody feel valued and special in their own way. It's like amazing person management and they just create a lovely atmosphere.

"So I think once you work with them once you're just chomping at the bit to work with them again."

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth in Game of Thrones season 2. The actor revealed he was getting ready to start a different project when he was approached by 3 Body Problem. (HBO)

Cunningham certainly agreed with Bradley's sentiment, revealing that he was signed on to a completely different project when Weiss and Benioff approached him for the role of Thomas Wade in 3 Body Problem. The decision to drop one job for another was simple.

"When I was offered the job I was in talks to do something else, and fairly advanced talks," he said. "I hadn't said yes, but we were doing a lot of chatting— and I literally got a call from David and Dan, they went: 'You're not going with them. You're coming with us.'

Liam Cunningham feared he had agreed to only a small role in 3 Body Problem, but was happy when he read the script and saw the 'glorious Thomas Wade character'. (Netflix)

"They'd done their intel, they found out that I was possibly making a run for it somewhere, and I literally went 'Yeah, OK'. There was no discussion, the phone call was very short, [I] put down the phone and I went: 'This could be a week's work, what the hell am I doing? It might be only a day or something.'

"I didn't even know what it was, and then I was presented with these scripts and I just went 'oh thank God for that', and it was this glorious Thomas Wade character."

It was because of their work on Game of Thrones that Cunningham trusted Weiss and Benioff implicitly, saying: "I don't think there's an actor on the on the planet that didn't want to be [in Game of Thrones], at least actors that I know that would have cut off an arm to be in Game of Thrones because of the quality of the writing and it was the same [for 3 Body Problem]."

3 Body Problem is out now on Netflix.

