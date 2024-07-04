Nicola Coughlan Shares Photos of ‘Behind the Scenes Joy’ as “Bridgerton” Season 3 Enters Netflix’s Top 10 Shows of All Time

Nicola Coughlan is sharing new behind-the-scenes moments for Bridgerton fans as the show reaches an impressive milestone!

"Season 3 just entered the Netflix Top Ten of all time because you’ve watched billions (!) of hours of it which is mental," the Irish actress, 37, captioned a carousel of photos and videos on Instagram on Thursday, July 4. "I’m so grateful, so please accept some miscellaneous behind the scenes [sic] joy as a thank you!"

The set of photos and videos included a snapshot of Coughlin — who plays Penelope Bridgerton (neé Featherington) on the hit Netflix show — and her costar Luke Newton (who plays her on-screen love Colin Bridgerton) gazing at each other while sitting on set in their characters' wedding outfits.

Nicola Coughlan/Instagram Newton and Coughlan on set of 'Bridgerton'

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

It also featured the actors goofing around on set with costars Adjoa Andoh and Will Tilston, who play Lady Agatha Danbury and Gregory Bridgerton on the show respectively.

In a few funny snapshots, the cast matriarchs Polly Walker (Lady Portia Featherington) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Violet Bridgerton), posed for a silly photo while eating, and Gemmell sat on Coughlan's lap while they both wore cozy jackets.

Related: Nicola Coughlan Responds to Trolls Who Believe Her Waist Was 'Photoshopped' on Bridgerton (Exclusive)

Nicola Coughlan/Instagram Ruth Gemmell and Coughlan on set

Coughlan's post also included a video of the Bridgerton wedding ceremony set and a video of the cast playing charades, as their characters do on the season.

The Derry Girls star shared a similar post of behind-the-scenes moments via Instagram in June, captioning the shots "Bridgerton on Film."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Nicola Coughlan/Instagram Coughlan, Hannah Dodd and Sam Phillips

She also revealed that she picked up photography as a hobby thanks to Newton, 31, who gave her the camera.

"Still learning so they’re not all amazing but lots of beautiful memories 🩵," she continued. “Camera the best gift from @lukenewtonuk.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.