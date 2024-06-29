Gateway Church’s new pastor, elders recommended by law firm to temporarily step down

Following allegations of sexual abuse, Gateway Church officials are recommending former lead pastor Robert Morris’ son, James Morris, and three elders to take a leave of absence.

Gateway Church posted a statement on social media on Friday, announcing the megachurch hired the law firm Haynes & Boone, LLP to “conduct an independent and comprehensive inquiry related to the recent events,” referencing Robert Morris’ resignation.

Founder and former lead pastor at Gateway Church, Robert Morris resigned from his position on June 18 after he admitted he sexually abused a 12-year-old. Cindy Clemishire, who is now in her 50s, told the religious watchdog blog, The Wartburg Watch, that Morris abused her for four years in Oklahoma and Texas.

According to the statement, the law firm is recommending any elders with a potential conflict of interest to temporarily step down from the church’s board. That is to include any elders with a relational conflict and who were on Gateway Church’s board from 2005 to 2007, the statement reads.

In 2005, Clemishire confronted Robert Morris with a civil lawsuit, and his attorney responded with saying it was Clemishire’s fault, The Wartburg Watch reported. After asking for $50,000, Morris and his attorney said they would provide $25,000 if she signed a non-disclosure agreement, to which Clemishire refused, according to the report.

The church’s newly appointed senior pastor, James Morris, volunteered to step down, in accordance with the firm’s recommendation, to demonstrate a “truly independent and unbiased inquiry,” the statement says. He was set to take the position at the church in 2025.

The megachurch added the leave of absence does not imply that any elder had knowledge of the sexual abuse and that James Morris was unaware of the “facts of this situation.”

Four days after Clemishire announced the sexual abuse, Robert Morris admitted there was “touching” and “kissing” between him and a “young ladym,” but there was no intercourse.

“These Elders desire to go above and beyond to help ensure that everything possible is done to conduct the inquiry impartially and consistent with best practices,” church officials said.

The three elders asked to step down are Kevin Grove, Steve Dulin, and Gayland Lawshe, according to the statement. They served as elders between 2005 and 2007.

Grove serves as the executive global pastor, and Lawshe as the network pastor, according to Gateway Church’s website.

The elders and James Morris will “continue their important work as valued staff members,” the statement says.