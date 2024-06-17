General Election 2024 LIVE: Labour focuses on investment plans as Reform UK to unveil manifesto

Rachel Reeves will on Monday highlight Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth - as Rishi Sunak returns to the campaign trail and Nigel Farage prepares to unveil Reform UK’s manifesto.

The shadow chancellor will pledge to hold a global investment summit in the first 100 days of entering government when she hosts members of her British infrastructure council in the morning.

Bosses from Lloyds, Santander and M&G are among the group convened by Ms Reeves, who said a Labour government would “hit the ground running to show that Britain is open for business”.

It comes after she signalled Labour would seek closer trade ties with the EU, including closer alignment in the chemicals and veterinary sectors, and a better deal for financial services workers.

Meanwhile Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail, heading to East Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East of England as opinion polls continue to show his party crashing to defeat.

His prime ministerial duties have kept him away from campaigning since he was at the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday, followed on Saturday by Trooping the Colour and a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland.

The Conservatives renewed their tax attacks on Labour, with Mr Sunak decrying his rivals’ pledges as a “con” and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho claiming their energy policy would be a “triple whammy” for the UK.

The Tories said Labour’s ban on new oil and gas licences could lead to an estimated £4.5 billion in lost tax revenues over the next 10 years, though Sir Keir’s party dismissed this as “more desperate nonsense”.

Mr Farage is set to unveil Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters, at 1pm in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

The party leader said he is “launching a crusade to defend British values” and that the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

'Matter of opinion' whether Trump tried to overturn US election

09:07 , Jacob Phillips

Nigel Farage has argued that “it’s a matter of opinion” whether Donald Trump tried to overturn the 2020 US presidential election.

He also claimed that Trump, who recently became the first former or sitting president to be convicted of a crime, lost “because the law did nothing to prevent ballot harvesting”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today progarmme: “As far as Trump is concerned, of course I want Trump back in the White House.

But pressed that Trump allegedly tried to overturn a democratic election, the Reform UK leader added: “Well that is a matter of opinion.”

Nick Candy, Donald Trump, Nigel Farage and Holly Valance (Nigel Farage/X)

Farage 'plans to be Prime Minister by 2029'

08:58 , Jacob Phillips

Nigel Farage has confirmed he has ambitions to be Britain’s Prime Minister by 2029.

He told the Today programme he wants to build a movement over the next five years “for genuine change”.

Asked if he would stand to be prime minister at an election in 2029, Mr Farage replied: "Yes, absolutely. I think the disconnect between the Labour and Conservative Westminster-based parties and the country - the thoughts, hopes and aspirations of ordinary people - are so far apart from where our politics is."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaks to the media during a press conference (PA Wire)

Who will be elected in London?

08:51 , Jacob Phillips

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government.

The Standard has been looking at the key battleground seats across the capital, with the Tories facing a wipe out in the inner city.

'Every party is having problems with candidates' says Farage

08:34 , Jacob Phillips

Nigel Farage has been quizzed on the Today programme about whether he has got rid of all the “unpleasant” characters standing for Reform UK.

Mr Farage said: “We spent a great deal of money on getting that vetting done. It wasn’t done and I will take more about that over the next couple of days.

“With a short general election every party is having problems with candidates.”

When asked specifically about former candidate Grant StClair-Armstrong, who resigned after it emerged that he had previously called on people to vote for the BNP, Mr Farage said “we don’t find that acceptable”.

He described Mr StClair-Armstrong as a "chap in his 70s" and that "he was never a member of the BNP".

Leader Nigel Farage will set out the party’s policies at an event in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales (PA Wire)

Vote for Reform gives Starmer 'unchecked power' says Shapps

08:18 , Jacob Phillips

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said he understands the frustrations felt by those considering voting Reform UK, but said a vote for Nigel Farage’s party would give Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer "unchecked power".

Speaking to LBC Radio, Mr Shapps said: "I think there's a sense of frustration out there and I get that entirely. But I think in the end, there are only two people who can be in Downing Street, it's either Rishi Sunak or it's Keir Starmer.

"And if you vote Reform, or Lib Dem, or any other direction for that matter, that simply helps Keir Starmer go in with unchecked power to do things like release all the people who've already been rounded up to be deported, which is exactly the opposite to what a lot of Reform voters would want."

When questioned on polls continuing to show a Conservative defeat, Mr Shapps pointed to previous polls which suggested Britain would remain in the European Union and former prime minister Theresa May would increase her majority.

He added: "Polls have a history of showing a snapshot in time, which isn't necessarily the time when the vote happens."

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said it would be ‘very bad news’ for the country if Labour leader Sir Keir won a ‘supermajority’ (PA Wire)

Candidate's BNP comments 'daft' say Reform UK

08:08 , Jacob Phillips

Reform UK said its former candidate Grant StClair-Armstrong made "daft" comments at a "difficult and angry time in his life", after he resigned from the party for previously calling on people to vote for the British National Party (BNP).

Mr StClair-Armstrong, who will remain on the ballot paper as an independent in North West Essex, posted on a blog called the Joli Triste in 2010: "I could weep now, every time I pick up a British newspaper and read the latest about the state of the UK.

"No doubt, Enoch Powell would be doing the same if he was alive. My solution ... vote BNP!"

A Reform UK party spokesperson said: "Some 15 years ago, by own admission made some daft, inappropriate comments at a difficult and angry time in his life.

"He regrets them, and has resigned."

Reform UK candidate quits over 'vote BNP' comments

08:02 , Jacob Phillips

A Reform UK candidate who is standing in the same constituency as women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch has resigned from the party after it emerged he previously called on people to vote for the BNP.

The Times reports Grant StClair-Armstrong, the party's candidate in North West Essex, posted on a blog called the Joli Triste in 2010: "I could weep now, every time I pick up a British newspaper and read the latest about the state of the UK.

"No doubt, Enoch Powell would be doing the same if he was alive. My solution ... vote BNP!"

When approached by the paper regarding the blog post, Mr StClair-Armstrong said: "I've got no excuses for that. I think they're a disgusting party. I don't like the English Defence League. I don't like them."

(Supplied)

Prime Minister back on the campaign trail

07:59 , Jacob Phillips

Rishi Sunak is hoping to turn opinion polls around as he returns to the campaign trail on Monday.

He will visit East Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East of England as he tries to convince voters to stick with the Conservatives.

His prime ministerial duties have kept Mr Sunak away from campaigning since he was at the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday, followed on Saturday by Trooping the Colour and a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland.

The Conservatives renewed their tax attacks on Labour, with Mr Sunak decrying his rivals' pledges as a "con" and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho claiming their energy policy would be a "triple whammy" for the UK.

The Tories said Labour's ban on new oil and gas licences could lead to an estimated £4.5 billion in lost tax revenues over the next 10 years, though Sir Keir's party dismissed this as "more desperate nonsense".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail on Monday (PA Wire)

Reeves kicks off week of campaigning on the economy

07:54 , Jacob Phillips

Rachel Reeves will highlight Labour's plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

The shadow chancellor will pledge to hold a global investment summit in the first 100 days of entering government when she hosts members of her British infrastructure council on Monday morning.

Bosses from Lloyds, Santander and M&G are among the group convened by Ms Reeves, who said a Labour government would "hit the ground running to show that Britain is open for business".

It comes after she signalled Labour would seek closer trade ties with the EU, including closer alignment in the chemicals and veterinary sectors, and a better deal for financial services workers.

After the London meeting, she is expected to head to a southern England port with Sir Keir Starmer to promote their wealth fund plan.

Labour has pledged to invest £7.3 billion in the fund over the course of the next parliament if it wins the General Election to help create 650,000 new jobs.