General Election 2024 LIVE: Starmer sets out knife crime plans as Tories and Labour clash over immigration

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make reducing knife crime a "moral mission" ahead of a visit in central London on Tuesday, where he will meet with families of victims.

Sir Keir wants ministers, victims and tech giants to work together to tackle the sale of weapons online and cut crime on the streets.

Rishi Sunak is stepping away from the campaign trail on as he attends a ceremonial welcome for the Emperor and Empress of Japan.

The Prime Minister will be joined at the Horse Guards Parade in the morning by Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Home Secretary James Cleverly, before attending an evening state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

It comes as Mr Sunak was hit with growing pressure to suspend Tories implicated in the General Election betting scandal after Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker added his voice to calls for action.Home Secretary James Cleverly and his Labour opposite number Yvette Cooper will go head-to-head in a debate on immigration on LBC.

Minister says he shares 'frustration' of candidate calling betting scandal 'shower of s**t'

08:21 , Josh Salisbury

A Conservative minister has said he shares the “frustration” of a Tory candidate who referred to the betting scandal engulfing the campaign as a “shower of s**t.”

Home Office minister Michael Tomlinson has said he agrees with the frustration expressed by former Olympic rower and Tory candidate James Cracknell.

Referring to the gambling scandal engulfing the Tory campaign, Mr Cracknell said in a social media video: "And if one of my teammates got caught for cheating, they'd be dead to me" and also described the party as a "shower of shit".

Asked about the "frustration" expressed by the electorate and Mr Cracknell, Mr Tomlinson told Sky News: "That's right, and I share his frustration.

“I agree with the frustration that's being expressed, more than frustration, the anger as well."

Illegal immigration minister Michael Tomlinson (PA Wire)

Starmer: Cutting knife crime is 'moral mission' for Labour

08:18 , Josh Salisbury

Good morning and welcome to day 34 of the election campaign.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is campaigning today on the issue of knife crime in north London, saying it will be a “moral mission” for a Labour government to reduce it.

He has said he wants ministers, victims and tech giants to work together to tackle the sale of weapons online and cut crime on the streets.

Sir Keir has pledged to chair an annual summit to track progress in meeting the goal of halving knife crime incidents within a decade.

He said: "Knife crime is an issue above and beyond party politics.

"For the parents grieving sons and daughters who never came home, action to end this scourge cannot wait.

"Far too often we hear the same stories from grieving families who have been subject to these brutal murders carried out by children."