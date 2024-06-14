General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in....Carshalton and Wallington?

Millions of voters across London will go to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

CARSHALTON AND WALLINGTON

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Elliot Colburn - Conservative

Elizabeth Cooper - Reform UK

Bobby Dean - Liberal Democrats

Tracey Hague - Green Party

Hersh Thaker - Labour Party

Summary : Conservative Elliot Colburn won this seat in 2019 by just 629 votes and it is a real Tory-Lib-Dem marginal. It was created in 1983 when Conservative Nigel Forman won and he held it in 1987 and in 1992.

Liberal Democrat Tom Brake won it during the Tony Blair 1997 landslide, and then held onto the constituency for five more elections, even bucking the 2015 backlash against his party for its coalition with the Conservatives in 2010.

But Mr Brake, who saw his majority in Theresa May’s snap election of June 2017 fall to 1,369, is not standing this time.

The Liberal Democrats are heavily targeting this seat as they seek to rebuild their south west London stronghold.

Mr Colburn won praise in February for telling the Commons at Prime Minister’s Questions how he had attempted suicide three years earlier, and stressing to other people in a similar position that ‘help is out there’.

His Lib Dem rival Bobby Dean runs a small business advising charities tackling global poverty.

Area: The constituency includes the wards of Beddington, Carshalton Central, Carshalton South & Clockhouse, Hackbridge, South Beddington & Roundshaw, St Helier East, St Helier West, The Wrythe, Wallington North, Wallington South

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Carshalton and Wallington constituency map - Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines: new constituency boundaries (House of Commons)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : This constituency is not changed by boundary changes.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Liberal Democrat gain from Tories

Evening Standard view: This seat is high up on the Lib-Dem target list and they see it as easier to win than neighbouring Sutton and Cheam. Mr Colburn will have built up some profile as the local MP but faces a fight to hold onto it.