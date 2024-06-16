General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Brent East?

Dawn Butler who is set to be elected MP for Brent East (PA Archive)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

BRENT EAST

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Nida Al-Fulaij - Green Party

Dawn Butler - Labour Party

Zbigniew Kowalczyk - Reform UK

Jamila Robertson - Conservatives

Jonny Singh - Liberal Democrats

Summary :

Ken Livingstone represented this part of London when the constituency was previously called Brent East, including as an independent, before becoming Mayor of London in 2000.

The Lib Dems won it in a by-election in 2003 as Labour was hit with a backlash against Britain’s role in the Iraq War.

It was called Brent Central from 2010, with Dawn Butler winning the seat from Lib Dem Sarah Teather in 2015, and is now called Brent East again.

Area: Wards in this constituency include Brondesbury Park, Cricklewood & Mapesbury, Dollis Hill, Kingsbury, Roundwood, Stonebridge, Welsh Harp and Willesden Green

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Brent East constituency map: Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made this constituency slightly less Labour. It was 64.7 per cent Labour in 2019, 22.2 per cent Tory, and 9.9 per cent Lib Dem. Under the new boundaries it would have been 63.8 per cent Labour, 23.5 per cent Conservative and nine per cent Lib Dem.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: Dawn Butler wins the prize for one of the best campaign videos and she is set to win this seat as well.