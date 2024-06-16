General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Clapham and Brixton Hill?

Bell Ribeiro-Addy who is set to be elected for the new seat of Clapham and Brixton Hill (PA)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

CLAPHAM AND BRIXTON HILL

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Ben Curtis - Liberal Democrats

Mark Matlock - Reform UK

Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Labour Party

Asha Saroy - Conservatives

Shâo-Lan Yuen - Green Party

Summary : This constituency is made up of parts of two former safe Labour seats, Streatham and Vauxhall.

Labour’s candidate is Bell Ribeiro-Addy who was MP for Streatham, winning this seat in 2019 with a majority of 17,690.

Ms Ribeiro-Addy, who used to work for Diane Abbott, succeeded Chuka Umunna who had quit Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour.

She challenged Rishi Sunak last year to apologise for the UK’s role in historical slavery and colonialism.

Area: Wards in the constituency include Brixton Hill, Clapham Common, Clapham Town, Ferndale, Larkhall, Thornton and Tulse Hill.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Clapham and Brixton Hill constituency map: Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : It’s difficult to make a comparison given that this new seat is made up of large chunks out of two previous constituencies. But comparing it to Streatham, Labour’s vote has gone up marginally from 54.8 per cent in 2019 to 55.4 per cent if that election five years ago had been held for the new constituency. The Lib Dem vote has gone down from 23.5 per cent to 19.8 per cent, and the Tory vote has gone up from 16 per cent to 19.5 per cent. All rather complicated.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour win

Evening Standard view: A new seat but looks like a safe Labour victory