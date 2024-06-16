General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be MP in Hayes and Harlington where John McDonnell is standing?

John McDonnell who is due to be re-elected as MP for Hayes and Harlington (PA Wire)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

HAYES AND HARLINGTON

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Alex Cunliffe - Liberal Democrats

John McDonnell - Labour Party

Dylan Thomas - Conservatives

Francoise Thompson - Reform UK

Christine West - Green Party

Summary :

This seat in west London used to be Tory back in the 1990s. But it was won by Leftwinger John McDonnell in 1997 and he’s held it since, winning with a majority of 9,261 in 2019.

Mr McDonnell, a vocal opponent of a third runway at Heathrow, was Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow Chancellor and as Theresa May’s campaign imploded in her June 2017 snap election it looked just possible that he could be heading for the Treasury.

The Corbyn/McDonnell manifesto for the 2019 election was seen to have included too many promises, which many voters simply did not believe.

Area: This constituency includes the wards of Belmore Charville, Hayes Town, Heathrow Villages, Pinkwell, West Drayton, Wood End, and Yeading

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Hayes and Harlington constituency map: Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have not changed the political make-up of this constituency.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: John McDonnell is set to win this seat and will be one of a few veterans from the Labour Left remaining in Parliament.