General Election 2024 London results: Who is my MP in Kingston and Surbiton? Ed Davey

Millions of voters across London have been to the polls to elect the new Government.

The Standard is looking at key battleground seats in the capital. Here we turn the spotlight on:

KINGSTON AND SURBITON

WINNER: ED DAVEY

Sir Ed Davey has been re-elected in Kingston and Surbiton in south London.

The Liberal Democrat leader said he was “humbled” to be elected again.

He said: “I don’t know if you can tell but I rather enjoyed this campaign but what I loved most hasn’t been the paddleboarding or the bungee jumping.

“It has been speaking to people here in Kingston and Surbiton and across the United Kingdom.”

Here are the results in full:

Top five candidates (in alphabetical order):

Debojyoti Das - Green Party (3,009 votes)

Sir Ed Davey - Liberal Democrats (25,870 votes)

Helen Edward - Conservatives (8,635 votes)

Mark Fox - Reform UK (4,787 votes)

Eunice O’Dame - Labour (6,561 votes)

Summary : Sir Ed has held Kingston and Surbiton since 1997 apart from in 2015 when he lost to Conservative James Berry in a backlash against the Lib Dems’ coalition with the Tories.

He won in 2019 with a majority of 10,489, before becoming leader of his party, so is now more high profile including with a series of stunts during this election campaign, and may be seeking to increase his lead over the Tories in this constituency.

Boundary changes also benefit the Lib Dems.

He will be hoping that his party can rebuild its stronghold in south west London by winning Wimbledon, Carshalton and Wallington, and Sutton and Cheam.

Area: The wards in the constituency are Alexandra, Berrylands, Beverley, Chessington North and Hook, Chessington South, Coombe Vale, Grove, Norbiton, St. Mark’s, Surbiton Hill and Tolworth and Hook Rise

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Kingston and Surbiton constituency map: Purple shaded area old constituency boundary. Green outlines: new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)