General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Sutton and Cheam?

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

SUTTON AND CHEAM

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Aasha Anam - Green Party

Tom Drummond - Conservatives

Ryan Powell - Reform UK

Chrishni Reshekaron - Labour Party

Luke Taylor - Liberal Democrats

Summary :

Former London minister Paul Scully won this seat at the 2019 election for the Tories with a majority of 8,351. He gained half the vote, 25,235, with the Liberal Democrats in second place on 16,884, and Labour third with 7,200.

During the Thatcher years, it was seen as a safe Tory seat, but was won by the Lib Dems in 1997 and they held it for three more elections.

Sutton was one of the few London boroughs where a majority voted for Brexit in 2016, with Leave gaining 57,241 votes to Remains 49,319.

Brexiteer Mr Scully won the seat for the Conservatives in 2015. He was tipped to be Tory candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral contest but, in a surprise, failed to make the shortlist, with Susan Hall being selected instead as the contender. Mr Khan won comfortably.

Area: Wards in the constituency include Belmont, Cheam, North Cheam, Stonecot, Sutton Central, Sutton North, Sutton South, Sutton West & East Cheam, Worcester Park North, and Worcester Park South.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Sutton and Cheam constituency map: Purple shaded area: current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have not changed the political make-up of this constituency.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Liberal Democrat gain from Tories

Evening Standard view: If Mr Scully was standing you would not bet against him winning despite the Tories’ dismal polling in the capital. But he’s not and the Lib Dems will be hoping of winning here on a good night. It looks like their toughest seat, though, to win in south west London.