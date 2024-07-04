General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in… Southgate and Wood Green?

Millions of voters across London are going to the polls to elect the new Government. The Standard is looking at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map.

Here we turn the spotlight on:

SOUTHGATE AND WOOD GREEN

Estimated declaration time 3am

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Bambos Charalambous - LabourLauren Fulbright - Liberal Democrats

Charith Gunawardena - Green

Lucy O'Sullivan - Reform UK

Eric Sukumaran - Conservatives

Summary: Encompassing several stations at the eastern end of the Piccadilly Line, Southgate and Wood Green is brand new for this election.

It took on a large chunk of the old Enfield Southgate with bits of four other seats including Hornsey & Wood Green, and Tottenham.

Bambos Charalambous was the Labour MP for Enfield Southgate from 2017 but only had the party whip suspended in April after a 10-month internal probe into his conduct, clearing him to stand in the new constituency.

Wards: Arnos Grove; Bounds Green; Bowes; Cockfosters; New Southgate; Noel Park; Oakwood; Palmers Green; Southgate; White Hart Lane; Woodside.

Constituency map of Southgate and Wood Green (Google Maps)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: While entirely new, Southgate and Wood Green was already looking safely Labour based on its inherited areas. Only two of its wards - leafy Cockfosters and Oakwood - voted Conservative in 2019.

YouGov MRP poll prediction: Labour hold.

Evening Standard view: The Piccadilly Line is dark blue, but Southgate and Wood Green is red.

