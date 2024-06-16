General Election 2024 London seats: Who will be my MP in...Vauxhall and Camberwell Green?

Florence Eshalomi who is set to be elected MP in the new seat of Vauxhall and Camberwell (PA Media)

Millions of voters across London will go the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looks at key battleground and other seats in the capital, and has published an interactive map. Here we turn the spotlight on:

VAUXHALL AND CAMBERWELL GREEN

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order) :

Catherine Alice Dawkins - Green Party

Florence Eshalomi - Labour

Chris French - Liberal Democrats

Aarti Joshi - Conservatives

Mike King - Reform UK

Summary : This new constituency is made up largely of the former Vauxhall constituency.

It also includes the Newington ward from Bermondsey and Old Southwark and Camberwell Green from Camberwell and Peckham, where Labour veteran Harriet Harman has stood down having served the area for more than four decades.

Florence Eshalomi won the Vauxhall seat for Labour in 2019 with a majority of 19,612.

Before then the constituency was represented in Parliament since 1989 by Labour’s Kate Hoey, now a peer, who was one of Tony Blair’s sports ministers and later a Brexiteer.

Area: This constituency includes five Lambeth wards of Bishop’s, Oval, Prince’s, Stockwell, Vassall, and two in Southwark, Camberwell Green, and Newington.

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Vauxhall and Camberwell Green constituency map. Purple shaded area: Current constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)

Boundary changes impact (Thrasher and Rallings analysis) : Boundary changes have made the new seat of Vauxhall and Camberwell Green noticeably more Labour than the old Vauxhall constituency. The latter was won by Labour in 2019 with 56.1 per cent of the vote, with the Lib Dems on 21.3 per cent, and Tories 16.7 per cent. Under the new boundaries, Vauxhall and Camberwell Green would have been 60.5 per cent Labour, 19.1 per cent Lib Dem and 14.5 per cent Conservative.

YouGov MRP poll prediction : Labour hold

Evening Standard view: Looks like being an even safer Labour seat than Vauxhall