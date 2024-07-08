General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in....Battersea?

Labour’s Marsha de Cordova is being challenged by Conservative Tom Pridham for the seat of Battersea (ES Composite)

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

BATTERSEA

WINNER: MARSHA DE CORDOVA

Top five candidates (in alphabetical order):

Tom Pridham - Conservatives (10,944 votes)

Joe Taylor - Green Party (4,239 votes)

Marsha de Cordova - Labour Party (22,983 votes)

Francis Chubb - Liberal Democrats (4,826 votes)

Barry Edwards - Reform UK (2,825 votes)

Area: The constituency includes Balham, Fairfield (part of), Latchmere, Northcote, Queenstown, Shaftesbury and St Mary’s Park

Battersea constituency map: Purple shaded area old constituency boundary. Green outlines new constituency boundaries (© OpenStreetMap contributors | © CARTO)