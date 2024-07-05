General Election 2024 London seats: Who is my MP in...Lewisham North?

Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft (PA)
Labour MP Vicky Foxcroft (PA)

Millions of voters across London went to the polls on July 4 to elect the new Government. The Standard looked at key battleground seats in the capital, and published an interactive map of the results. Here we turn the spotlight on:

LEWISHAM NORTH

WINNER: VICKY FOXCROFT

Candidates for main parties (in alphabetical order):

Jean Branch - Liberal Democrats

Vicky Foxcroft - Labour

Nupur Majumdar - Conservative

Edward Powell - Reform

Adam Pugh - Green Party

Area: Wards in the constituency include: Blackheath, Brockley, Deptford, Evelyn, Ladywell, Lewisham Central, New Cross Gate

Lewisham North Constituency map (Commons Library)
Lewisham North Constituency map (Commons Library)

I’m not sure if I’m in this constituency: Here’s how you can check

Boundary changes impact: Boundary changes do not impact the political make up of this constituency

Click below to see more key seats across London:

Follow all the latest here on our general election liveblog

