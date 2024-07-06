Starmer to hold first cabinet meeting after vowing to ‘rebuild Britain’ following Labour landslide - live

As Sir Keir Starmer leads the first full day of the new Labour government, newly appointment cabinet ministers are set to convene for their first meeting.

Sir Keir made a raft of appointments on his first day at Downing Street and spoke with international leaders, including US president Joe Biden.

He confirmed Rachel Reeves as Britain’s first female chancellor, Yvette Cooper as home secretary and David Lammy as foreign secretary, who called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The new health secretary, Wes Streeting, delivered on his promise to call junior doctors in England on “day one” of government in an effort negotiate strike action.

As they convene at Downing Street today, ministers will hope to tackle the first six steps Labour set out in their manifesto.

The party won one of the biggest parliamentary majorities in history, with 412 seats — a majority of 176, with one result still to come today.

Rishi Sunak apologised to the country as he resigned after the Conservatives won just 121 seats. The Liberal Democrats won 71 seats, Reform five and the Green Party four.

08:10 , Athena Stavrou

Angela Rayner - Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister

Rachel Reeves - Chancellor of the Exchequer

Lisa Nandy - Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Liz Kendall - Secretary of State for Work and Pensions

Louise Haigh - Secretary of State for Transport

Steve Reed - Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Wes Streeting - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Bridget Phillipson - Secretary of State for Education

Ed Miliband - Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero

Shabana Mahmood - Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice

John Healey - Secretary of State for Defence

Yvette Cooper - Secretary of State for the Home Department

David Lammy - Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs

Pat McFadden - Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster

Jonathon Reynolds - Secretary of State for Business and Trade and president of the Board of Trade

Sir Patrick Vallance - Minister of State for Science and a peer

James Timpson OBE - Minister of State for Prisons, Parole and Probation and a peer

Lucy Powell - Lord President of the Council and Leader of the House of Commons

Baroness Angela Smith of Basildon - Lord Privy Seal and Leader of the House of Lords

Jo Stevens - Secretary of State for Wales

Hilary Benn - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland

Ian Murray - Secretary of State for Scotland

Keir Starmer is finalising his new Cabinet after Labour swept to a landslide victory in the General Election

What will Rishi Sunak do next after devastating election loss?

07:30 , Stuti Mishra

Intense speculation about what Rishi Sunak would do after he left Downing Street began even before he entered No 10 – when it was revealed he once held a US green card.

A few months ago, he again had to say he did not intend to go back to the US, adding that the UK was “home”.

But there is intense speculation in Whitehall that Mr Sunak is planning to move to California, where he and his wife own an apartment in Santa Monica.

Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has more:

What will Rishi Sunak do next after devastating election loss?

Editorial: Starmer has ambition but the next few years will be hard going

07:00 , Jane Dalton

There will be crises, unpopularity and the rise of Reform and the Greens:

Editorial: Starmer has plenty of ambition, but the next few years will be hard going

Four in 10 MPs are women

06:30 , Stuti Mishra

This is now the most diverse parliament in British history in terms of gender and ethnicity, our data correspondent Alicja Hagopian reports.

Women account for four in 10 MPs, with 263 female representatives elected, up from 220 in 2019.

And 13 per cent of newly elected MPs are from an ethnic minority background, which nearly matches the estimated 14 per cent of the population. The total number is 87.

Female MPs elected at general elections (PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Nato summit to be Starmer's 'first moment on the international stage' as prime minister

06:06 , Stuti Mishra

Just days after his appointment, Keir Starmer will be propelled onto the international stage, jetting to Washington DC for the Nato leaders' summit, where discussions will include support for Ukraine.

Pat McFadden, who played a central role in shaping Labour's election campaign and was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Mr Starmer would have to quickly allocate responsibilities and "give his new Cabinet their marching orders and then there's big international events coming.

"We have a Nato summit next week. That will be his first moment on the international stage. And while he's doing that, he will want his new Cabinet to get on with it pretty quickly."

The prime minister has already spoken to US president Joe Biden and discussed their commitment to the special relationship between the UK and US, protecting the gains of the Good Friday Agreement and support for Ukraine.

He also spoke to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and reassured him of the "unwavering commitment" and said the UK would continue supplying defensive support.

He is also due to host the European Political Community summit in the UK on 18 July.

Starmer and Irish leader agree to reset relations

05:30 , Jane Dalton

Prime minister Keir Starmer and Irish premier Simon Harris have committed to reset and strengthen Anglo-Irish relations “with urgency and ambition”.

The taoiseach “warmly congratulated” Sir Keir on his appointment and said he looked forward to having a “close and constructive” working relationship.

Mr Harris also accepted an invitation to visit Downing Street on 17 July.

“The Taoiseach and the Prime Minister spoke of their shared determination to reset and strengthen the bilateral relationship between Ireland and the United Kingdom and to set about that task with urgency and ambition,” a statement said.

“They discussed Northern Ireland, welcoming the restoration of the institutions, including the full operation of North-South and East-West Good Friday Agreement institutions, as well as legacy issues.”

Prime Minister @Keir_Starmer has spoken to the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, and the First Minister and deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland.



We are resetting our relationship, working together to unite our country. — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Starmer to hold first Cabinet meeting today

05:10 , Stuti Mishra

Newly elected prime minister Keir Starmer is expected to hold the first meeting of his new Cabinet today.

Mr Starmer made a raft of appointments on his first day at Downing Street and spoke with international leaders, including US President Joe Biden.

He confirmed Rachel Reeves as Britain's first woman chancellor, Yvette Cooper as home secretary and David Lammy as foreign secretary.

Angela Rayner officially became his deputy prime minister and retained the levelling up, housing and communities brief.

John Healey was named defence secretary; Shabana Mahmood justice secretary; Wes Streeting health secretary; Bridget Phillipson education secretary; and Ed Miliband energy secretary.

Pat McFadden, who played a central role in shaping Labour's election campaign and was named Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Mr Starmer's agenda will be the six first steps Labour has set out.

That includes delivering economic stability, cutting NHS waiting times, launching a new border security command, setting up Great British Energy, cracking down on anti-social behaviour, and recruiting 6,500 new teachers.

After 649 of the 650 Commons seats had been declared, Labour had a majority of 176.

Labour had 412 seats and the Tories 121, the worst result in the Conservative Party's history.

The Liberal Democrats won 71 seats, while Reform netted five and Greens four.

What does the public expect from Starmer?

04:22 , Stuti Mishra

After the Labour Party’s historic win in the 2024 general election, people outside Downing Street shared their opinions and expectations with The Independent.

Despite being loyal supporters of the Conservatives, some members of the public explained that they have now lost faith in the party: “I couldn’t vote Tory. All my friends are Tory, not one of them voted for them.”

Watch:

Starmer is the new PM: What does the public now expect?

Sunak’s greatest mistake? He overpromised and underdelivered

03:59 , Jane Dalton

Analysis by Sean O’Grady:

Rishi Sunak’s greatest mistake? He overpromised and underdelivered

Votes split over war in Gaza

03:00 , Jane Dalton

Labour lost several seats to Independent candidates with pro-Palestine campaigns, our data correspondent Alicja Hagopian reports.

The major parties’ stance on Gaza was a divisive topic during this election, with one in 5 Asian voters saying it would affect how they voted.

Key Labour figures had their majorities slashed by Independent voters, including cabinet ministers Wes Streeting and Shabana Mahmood.

Independent candidates have booted out Labour in four seats, including Blackburn, where new MP Adnan Hussain declared: “This is for Gaza”.

Jeremy Corbyn, who has been public about his support for Palestine, re-won his seat in Islington North.

(The Independent | Datawrapper)

We’ll redouble efforts to win Holyrood, says Scottish Labour leader

02:10 , Jane Dalton

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he would redouble efforts to get his party into government at Holyrood in 2026 after wiping out almost a decade of SNP dominance of Scotland’s Westminster seats at the general election.

Mr Sarwar’s party tore across the country’s central belt, mirroring the success of the UK-wide party and sweeping the SNP out of Glasgow and Edinburgh.

With all but one of the 57 Scottish seats declared, Labour held 37, the SNP nine and the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats each had five.

In the previous UK election in 2019, Labour returned just one MP to the SNP’s 48.

A recount in the Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire seat will not restart until 10.30am on Saturday, delaying the final result of the election.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar with some of the newly elected Labour MPs in Glasgow (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Neighbour of Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria reveals what she’s like

01:15 , Jane Dalton

Who is Keir Starmer’s wife Victoria? As her neighbour, this is what I know...

Keir Starmer’s first speech as Labour prime minister in full

Saturday 6 July 2024 00:45 , Jane Dalton

Keir Starmer’s first speech as prime minister in full

Sir Keir Starmer discusses closes co-operation with EU

Saturday 6 July 2024 00:33 , Barney Davis

Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and discussed co-operation between the UK and EU.

The Prime Minister wished Ms Von der Leyen well in her upcoming parliamentary election and she congratulated him on his election victory, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“The leaders discussed areas of close co-operation between the UK and the EU, including support for Ukraine, climate change and regional security.

“The Prime Minister and president emphasised the importance of the unique relationship between the UK and EU in addressing these challenges.

“They agreed to stay in close contact and looked forward to meeting in person soon.”

Watch: Andy Burnham revels in moment Jacob Rees-Mogg loses seat

Saturday 6 July 2024 00:01 , Jane Dalton

Andy Burnham revels in moment Jacob Rees-Mogg loses seat: ‘He’s been battered’

Sir Keir Starmer first act is to stop Rwanda scheme

Friday 5 July 2024 23:53 , Barney Davis

The Rwanda scheme is “dead” after Sir Keir Starmer pledged to end the deportation of migrants to the African country, according to the Telegraph.

The source told the paper: “If Rishi Sunak thought Rwanda would work, he wouldn’t have called an election. It was a con. By calling an election, Sunak was acknowledging that fact.”

It is believed the UK can end the Rwanda scheme by terminating the agreement through a break clause that allows both governments to leave it.

The Telegraph reports the UK Government will not have to make any further payments from the date the break clause is activated.

It comes without a single asylum seeker being deported from the UK.

Described by critics as an “Alice in Wonderland adventure that was both absurd and inhumane”, Sir Keir Starmer’s party vowed to scrap the policy plagued by problems “on day one” if elected.

A plane at MoD Boscombe Down, near Salisbury, was expected to take asylum seekers to Rwanda in June 2022 but was grounded following legal challenges (Andrew Matthews/PA) (PA Archive)

Polling expert: Major errors that led to Tory party’s obliteration

Friday 5 July 2024 23:40 , Jane Dalton

Polling expert John Curtice on the two major errors that obliterated the Tories

Starmer ushers in new era with ‘urgent mission’ to renew Britain — full report

Friday 5 July 2024 23:15 , Jane Dalton

Sir Keir Starmer triumphantly entered Downing Street on Friday, signalling a new era in politics and promising to fix Britain’s problems “with respect and humility”, writes David Maddox:

Starmer ushers in new era with ‘urgent mission’ to renew Britain

Sir Keir Starmer pictured at his new desk in Downing Street past 6pm on a Friday

Friday 5 July 2024 22:45 , Barney Davis

Tonight, in his first few hours as Prime Minister, @Keir_Starmer has spoken to allies and partners across the world.



The UK stands ready to continue to work with them to deliver security and growth at home and abroad. pic.twitter.com/DlQUNCDUDt — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Volodymyr Zelensky

Friday 5 July 2024 22:44 , Barney Davis

A Downing Street spokeswoman said that Sir Keir and the Ukrainian president discussed the upcoming Nato and European Political Community summits and agreed to stay in close touch.

“The Prime Minister began by setting out that it was important to him to reiterate the UK’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine on his first day in office.

“He added that the change of government in the UK would make no difference to the UK’s support for Ukraine, and that the UK would continue supplying the defensive support Ukraine needed in the face of Russian aggression.”

The Prime Minister said he hoped to meet Mr Zelensky in person soon.

Watch: What does the public now expect?

Friday 5 July 2024 22:35 , Jane Dalton

Turnout set to be lowest for at least 20 years

Friday 5 July 2024 22:25 , Jane Dalton

Turnout at the general election is on track to be the lowest for more than 20 years, despite queues at some polling stations on Thursday.

After 649 of 650 results had been declared, the turnout figure stood at 59.8%.

This is down sharply from an overall turnout of 67.3% at the last election in 2019.

It is also the worst turnout at a general election since 2001, when the figure slumped to 59.4%: the lowest since before the Second World War.

The highest turnout at a general election since the war was 83.9% in 1950, according to figures compiled by the House of Commons Library.

Turnout remained above 75% at every post-war general election until 1970, when it dipped to 72.0%.

It then stayed above 70% at every election until plunging to 59.4% in 2001 - and since then it has never been above 70%.

The final turnout figure for the 2024 election will be confirmed on Saturday morning, when the last result is due to be declared, for the seat of Inverness, Skye & West Ross-shire.

Sketch: The moment Rishi Sunak threw in the towel

Friday 5 July 2024 22:15 , Jane Dalton

Unlucky to the last: The moment Rishi Sunak threw in the towel

Do Americans recognise Keir Starmer?

Friday 5 July 2024 21:55 , Jane Dalton

Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?

Opinion: How can you not admire Rishi Sunak’s stoic dignity?

Friday 5 July 2024 21:25 , Jane Dalton

How can you not admire Rishi Sunak’s stoic dignity on leaving Downing Street?

Work begins now to fix ‘broken’ NHS, says new minister

Friday 5 July 2024 20:54 , Jane Dalton

The NHS is “broken” and “patients are being failed on a daily basis”, Wes Streeting has said in his first statement as health and social care secretary.

Mr Streeting said the service was “going through the biggest crisis in its history” and it could not be fixed overnight.

But he pledged to start working to try to resolve the issues “today”.

Mr Streeting said: “When we said during the election campaign that the NHS was going through the biggest crisis in its history, we meant it.

“When we said that patients are being failed on a daily basis, it wasn’t political rhetoric, but the daily reality faced by millions...

“From today, the policy of this department is that the NHS is broken.

“That is the experience of patients who are not receiving the care they deserve, and of the staff working in the NHS who can see that - despite giving their best - this is not good enough.”

Mr Streeting added: “This government has received a mandate from millions of voters for change and reform of the NHS, so it can be there for us when we need it once again. It will take time - we never pretended that the NHS could be fixed overnight.”

He also announced talks next week with junior doctors to negotiate an end to strikes:

Wes Streeting vows to begin negotiations with junior doctors next week

Covid adviser Patrick Vallance appointed science minister

Friday 5 July 2024 20:47 , Jane Dalton

Sir Patrick Vallance, who was chief scientific adviser to the government during the Covid-19 pandemic, has been appointed a minister of state for science in the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

He will also be made a peer.

Sir Patrick has backed Labour’s flagship manifesto pledge to set up a publicly owned energy firm.

James Timpson OBE of Timpson shoe repairs will also be made a peer as well as minister of state for prisons, parole and probation in the Ministry of Justice. He has advocated for employing former prisoners.

Patrick Vallance during a coronavirus press conference at Downing Street (Getty Images)

Thornberry loses post

Friday 5 July 2024 20:29 , Jane Dalton

Shadow attorney general Emily Thornberry will not take on that post in government, after Sir Keir Starmer instead chose barrister Richard Hermer KC. It is not a Cabinet position but Mr Hermer will attend Cabinet meetings.

Sir Keir also appointed Sir Alan Campbell as chief whip, Darren Jones as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, and they will also attend Cabinet meetings.

Lucy Powell will be Leader of the House of Commons, while Baroness Smith of Basildon will be Leader of the House of Lords.

Biden congratulates Starmer

Friday 5 July 2024 20:00 , Jane Dalton

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has spoken to Joe Biden and the two leaders said they looked forward to meeting at the Nato summit next week.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister spoke to the President of the United States Joe Biden this afternoon. The President congratulated the Prime Minister on his election victory and the Prime Minister thanked him for his kind words.

“The leaders discussed their shared commitment to the special relationship between the UK and US, and their aligned ambitions for greater economic growth.

“Discussing geopolitical challenges, the leaders reiterated their steadfast commitment to Ukraine and the Prime Minister underscored that the UK’s support for Ukraine was unwavering.

“The Prime Minister said he looked forward to working side by side across the breadth of the relationship, including the Aukus partnership and ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. The leaders reflected on their shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The Prime Minister and President looked forward to seeing each other at the Nato Summit in Washington next week.”

Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 5, 2024

The brutal humiliation of an ex-prime minister: How Liz Truss was booted out

Friday 5 July 2024 19:45 , Jane Dalton

Norfolk’s brutal humiliation of a former prime minister: How Liz Truss was booted out

Watch: First female chancellor makes pledge

Friday 5 July 2024 19:25 , Jane Dalton

Rachel Reeves makes pledge as she’s appointed first female chancellor

Nigel Farage branded ‘racist’ by heckler during first speech as MP

Friday 5 July 2024 19:20 , Jane Dalton

Farage branded ‘racist’ by heckler during first speech as MP after Reform victory

Clip of King greeting the new prime minister released

Friday 5 July 2024 19:17 , Barney Davis

Buckingham Palace said the Labour leader “kissed hands” with the King on his appointment as Prime Minister but, in reality, the historic term is believed to refer to a handshake.

Before the crucial moment, the two men were filmed as they met and the King initially told Sir Keir: “You must be utterly exhausted and nearly on your knees, quite a week by the sound of things.”

The politician replied, “not much sleep” and commented about the transition of power from one prime minister to the next: “It’s a very, sort of, quick change over.”

The King added: “I know, to say the least, and having to get to grips with everything straight away must be quite exhausting.”

A little bit of video just released by, and filmed by, Buckingham Palace of the moment at midday when King Charles met Sir Keir Starmer and asked him to become his third prime minister and form a new administration.

( 🎥 @RoyalFamily ) pic.twitter.com/0CDmhm8sJi — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 5, 2024

Who is in Keir Starmer’s new Labour Cabinet Office?

Friday 5 July 2024 19:07 , Barney Davis

Who is in Keir Starmer’s new Labour Cabinet Office?

Richard Hermer KC has been appointed Attorney General

Friday 5 July 2024 19:03 , Barney Davis

Richard Hermer when working for Matrix Chambers gave £5,000 to Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership bid in 2020, according to the new prime minister’s register of financial interests.

He will attend cabinet as part of his new role. He has acted for over 900 victims of the Grenfell Tower Disaster.

Richard Hermer KC has been appointed Attorney General @attorneygeneral.



He will attend Cabinet. pic.twitter.com/KCdGX4OZB8 — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Watch: Clive Myrie mocks Tory MP for ‘depressing’ end to interview

Friday 5 July 2024 18:55 , Jane Dalton

Clive Myrie mocks Tory MP for ‘depressing’ end to election interview

Wes Streeting vows to begin negotiations with junior doctors next week in first act as health secretary

Friday 5 July 2024 18:54 , Barney Davis

New health secretary Wes Streeting has announced talks next week with junior doctors to negotiate an end to strikes as his first act in office.

Wes Streeting vows to begin negotiations with junior doctors next week

Does Britain’s voting system need urgent reform?

Friday 5 July 2024 18:42 , Jane Dalton

Vote share does not always translate to seats, prompting calls for a shake-up of the system. Sean O’Grady looks at the pros and cons of change:

Does the election result show Britain’s voting system needs urgent reform?

Steve Baker living his best life as he is ‘finally free’ of being a Tory MP

Friday 5 July 2024 18:42 , Barney Davis

Tory Northern Ireland minister Steve Baker, who had signalled his intention to launch a Tory leadership bid after the election, said “thank God I’m a free man” after he was defeated by Labour in Wycombe.

🔥Shot down in flames. pic.twitter.com/6Rxh1gnnjJ — Rt Hon Steve Baker FRSA 🗽 (@SteveBakerFRSA) July 5, 2024

Joe Biden congratulates Prime Minister Keir Starmer

Friday 5 July 2024 18:37 , Barney Davis

Congratulations to Prime Minister Keir Starmer on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.



I look forward to our shared work in support of freedom and democracy around the world, and to further strengthening the special relationship between our two countries. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 5, 2024

Jo Stevens appointed Secretary of State for Wales

Friday 5 July 2024 18:32 , Barney Davis

Jo Stevens MP @JoStevensLabour has been appointed Secretary of State for Wales @UKGovWales. pic.twitter.com/fcu52nU6SM — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Baroness Smith of Basildon is made Lord Privy Seal

Friday 5 July 2024 18:20 , Barney Davis

Rt Hon Baroness Smith of Basildon @LadyBasildon has been appointed Lord Privy Seal, and Leader of the House of Lords @UKHouseofLords. pic.twitter.com/nPMt38NwNi — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) July 5, 2024

Watch: Nigel Farage and Lee Anderson reflect on Reform UK result

Friday 5 July 2024 18:20 , Jane Dalton

Parliament is most diverse in history

Friday 5 July 2024 18:05 , Jane Dalton

The UK has elected the most diverse Parliament in its history, according to new analysis of the election results.

Think tank British Future said a record number of 89 ethnic-minority MPs had been elected, an increase of 23.

Most of those, 66, will sit on the Labour benches.

Some 14 ethnic-minority Conservatives were elected, alongside five Lib Dems and four new independent MPs from a minority background.

You must be exhausted, King tells Sir Keir

Friday 5 July 2024 18:00 , Jane Dalton

The King told Sir Keir Starmer he “must be exhausted” and “nearly on your knees” during their private audience.

Charles played a central role during the busy aftermath of the general election, which left the Conservatives reeling following Labour’s landslide.

Sir Keir was welcomed at Buckingham Palace for a private audience with the monarch on his appointment as Prime Minister.

He swept into the palace just after noon in a chauffeur-driven car and was joined by his wife Lady Victoria Starmer, who works in occupational health for the NHS.

The King who invited Sir Keir to form a new administration.

In a video shared by Buckingham Palace, the PM could be seen entering the private audience room where shook hands with Charles.

The King quipped: “You must be exhausted and nearly on your knees.”

Sir Keir responded: “Not much sleep”.

Later in the meeting, the PM highlighted the “quick change around” since the results were first announced, to which the King remarked: “To say the least. And having to get to grips with everything straight away must be quite exhausting.”

The King invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister (PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Reed made Defra secretary

Friday 5 July 2024 17:51 , Jane Dalton

Steve Reed has been appointed Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Secretary, and will face immediate pressure over the badger cull and “trail-hunting”, as well as the spread of factory farms.

Hilary Benn has been made Northern Ireland Secretary, Ian Murray Scotland Secretary and Jo Stevens Secretary of State for Wales.

Voters pleased by Truss’s ejection

Friday 5 July 2024 17:50 , Jane Dalton

Voters have toldThe Independent they are pleased Liz Truss lost her seat but saddened by Nigel Farage winning one, writes Canqi Li.

Jamie Park, 44, said: “I feel saddened, but not surprised, about Farage winning in his constituency.”

Similarly, Linda McCutcheon, 42, also from Glasgow, said: “Some of the things he says and puts out there are dangerous.”

As to Liz Truss suffering from a remarkable loss in her constituency, Sam Pinder, 54, from West Yorkshire, said it made him react with a “huge smile”.

“History won’t judge her well,” he added.

Like Mr Pinder, Garry Hamilton, 47, from Glasgow, said he was very happy Ms Truss was not an MP any more.

East Yorkshire’s Leslie Harrison, 66, told The Independent: “Truss’s loss was one of my highlights of this election.”

Sam Pinder (Canqi Li)

Nandy promoted to culture secretary

Friday 5 July 2024 17:42 , Jane Dalton

Lisa Nandy has been promoted to culture secretary in Sir Keir Starmer’s top team after the holder of the brief in his shadow cabinet, Thangam Debbonaire, lost her seat to the Green Party.

Ms Nandy was previously shadow minister for international development, having been demoted from shadow levelling up secretary in the Labour leader’s reshuffle last year.

Lisa Nandy (REUTERS)

Lammy calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Friday 5 July 2024 17:35 , Jane Dalton

New foreign secretary David Lammy has said he wants to see “an immediate ceasefire” in the Israel-Gaza conflict.

“I will do all I can diplomatically to support Joe Biden in bringing about that ceasefire,” he said speaking from the Foreign Office.

Asked by reporters whether he would be willing to work with Donald Trump should he be re-elected, Mr Lammy said: “I will work closely with whoever is in the White House in the end. The US is a great democracy.

“In democracies, of course, there is debate and discussion and difference.

“We’ve seen that over the last six weeks in our own country, but the job of international security, the key partnership role that the UK and US play is hugely important.”

He said “all of us recognise the agony of communities” over the war in the Middle East when asked whether he accepted Labour has lost seats over its stance on Gaza.

Reform UK win fifth seat

Friday 5 July 2024 17:31 , Jane Dalton

Reform UK have won a fifth seat after a recount in the Basildon South and East Thurrock constituency.

James McMurdock won the seat with a majority of just 98 votes from Labour candidate Jack Ferguson.

Opinion: If the Tories panic now, they risk being eaten alive by Farage

Friday 5 July 2024 17:20 , Jane Dalton

Adopting Reform UK policies is no way to win back lost voters, writes Andrew Grice:

If the headless Tories panic, they risk being eaten alive by Nigel Farage

Work, business, science and transport jobs handed out

Friday 5 July 2024 16:52 , Jane Dalton

Sir Keir Starmer has named Liz Kendall (pictured) work and pensions secretary, Downing Street said as it announced the latest Cabinet appointments.

Jonathan Reynolds is business and trade secretary and the president of the Board of Trade.

The new secretary of state for science, innovation and technology is Peter Kyle.

Louise Haigh was made transport secretary.

All four are in the roles they previously shadowed.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

Starmer inside Downing Street to appoint new cabinet

Friday 5 July 2024 12:58 , Athena Stavrou

Following his speech, Sir Keir Starmer warmly embraced members of the crowd in Downing Street.

The new Prime Minister then smiled and waved at the media gathered on the opposite side of the street as he and Lady Victoria posed for photos outside the famous No 10 door before entering the building.

Sir Keir Starmer is now expected to unveil names of his newly appointed cabinet.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

All former Tory prime minister seats from 2010 lost

Friday 5 July 2024 07:07 , Athena Stavrou

Every seat belonging to former Conservative prime ministers in the last 14 years has been lost.

David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’ seats were all gained by either Labour or Liberal Democrat candidates in a crushing defeat for the Tory party.

Liz Truss quickly left the stage after she lost her 26,000 strong majority to Labour - the other former prime ministers were not standing in this election.