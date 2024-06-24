General Election London: Find out who will be your MP from new interactive map of 75 seats

Political parties are dramatically ramping up their campaigning across London with less than two weeks to go to polling day on July 4.

They are particularly focusing on a series of battleground seats which could switch hands.

The Standard has compiled this interactive map to highlight the battleground seats and the likely outcome in other constituencies as well.

The Tories are under threat from Labour in Inner London, where they risk being wiped out, as well as in a string of other constituencies across the city.

They are battling to hold onto several seats in south west London which Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats are targeting, while facing a squeeze in outer London from Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

In Inner London, the Tories appear vulnerable in Cities of London and Westminster, Kensington and Bayswater, and possibly even Chelsea and Fulham where London minister Greg Hands has admitted it may be a closer fight than some Conservatives realise.

The Tories are facing a huge uphill task in London, with one poll showing they could see their number of seats in the capital plunge from 21 to just four.

The YouGov MRP poll has Mr Farage winning in the Essex seat of Clacton after announcing he would stand there as the Reform UK leader, and the insurgent party grabbing a significant bite of the Tory vote in parts of London.

So, the picture in the capital could be even more dire for the Tories.

They will be fighting hard to hold onto Finchley and Golders Green, Hendon, Chipping Barnet, Wimbledon, Harrow East, Chingford and Woodford Green, Croydon South, Boris Johnson’s former seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Sutton and Cheam and other seats.

Rishi Sunak has already visited Wimbledon, as has Sir Ed, with this constituency high up on the Liberal Democrats’ target list.

The Lib Dems also have their sights on Carshalton and Wallington, and Sutton and Cheam on a good night for their party, as they seek to double their number of seats in south west London to six.

There are also a string of safe Labour seats across the capital which the party is almost certain to retain. They include Barking, Battersea, Brent East, the new constituency of Clapham and Brixton Hill, East Ham, and Hackney South and Shoreditch.

Leftwinger John McDonnell is set to hold on in Hayes and Harlington but it is far from clear who will win in Islington North, were ex-party leader Jeremy Corbyn is running as an independent against Labour’s candidate, local councillor Praful Nargund.

Labour is also due to hold Ilford South, the new seats of Peckham, and Vauxhall and Camberwell Green, as well as Walthamstow.

The Standard has done profiles of all these constituencies, including the battleground seats, and many of those unlikely to change hands.

The main parties have already published their manifestos so voters can see what each of them are promising on tax, the NHS, education, transport, law and order including policing, the environment, climate change, immigration, social care and energy bills.

Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Sunak have taken part in TV debates and grillings, as have other senior party figures, as their leadership credentials come under scrutiny.

The Prime Minister, who blundered by returning early from the 80th anniversary of D-Day ceremonies in France, has more recently stepped up the Tory tax attack on Labour but is now under severe pressure over bets placed on the election timing by Tory insiders.

Sir Keir’s Labour party is stressing it will deliver stability after years of Conservative “chaos”.

Voters are likely to mull over national, London and more local issues as they make up their mind on how to vote, with Brexit still swaying some people.

The Gaza conflict may also have a bigger impact on the election in some seats in the capital than in others.

Polls show Labour around 20 points ahead of the Tories nationwide, and an even bigger gap of 33 points in London.

In London’s commuter belt, several high-profile Tories are defending what was previously seen as solid Conservative territory including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the new seat of Godalming and Ash.

Further afield there are also some hotly contested seats including George Galloway seeking to cling on in Rochdale, a constituency he won in a by-election in February.

Check here for a full list of all the main candidates across London: