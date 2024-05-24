General Election: Tories accuse 'spineless' Keir Starmer of ducking weekly TV debates

Rishi Sunak has accused Sir Keir Starmer of ducking TV debates because he lacked courage and “doesn’t have a plan” for the country.

The Prime Minister claimed Sir Keir did not want to take part in weekly debates throughout the General Election campaign.

Televised leaders’ debates first featured in the 2010 campaign, when there were three, but the Tories are reportedly pushing for a record six this time round.

Labour sources indicated Sir Keir would be willing to take part in the two debates with the largest audiences – BBC and ITV.

But the sources said they would not agree to “tearing up” the format established in previous elections “just to suit this week’s whims of the Tory Party”.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Sunak said: “There are big issues at stake in this election. Do we continue cutting taxes or raise taxes on working households as Labour would do?

“Do we prioritise energy security and your family’s finances in our approach to net zero or put environmental dogma first as Sir Keir Starmer and Ed Miliband would. And, above all, how do we give this country the secure future it deserves?

“I want to debate these issues with Sir Keir Starmer. But he doesn’t want to because he doesn’t have a plan and doesn’t have the courage to say what he wants to do.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (centre) watching beer being bottled at the Vale of Glamorgan Brewery, in Barry (Stefan Rousseau/PA) (PA Wire)

Tory chairman Richard Holden told the Daily Express: “It’s no surprise spineless Sir Keir Starmer is now chickening out of debates that he publicly promised to do just months ago.”

Sir Keir said in January that he was “happy to debate any time” with the Prime Minister.

Labour sources said Sir Keir will speak with voters and take questions from the media throughout the campaign.

The row comes as Mr Sunak suffered a fresh setback as Deputy Commons Speaker Dame Eleanor Laing, rail minister Huw Merriman and employment minister Jo Churchill announced they would not seek re-election. That makes 69 Tory MPs who have so far announced they are standing down.

Mr Sunak and Sir Keir earlier traded blows over immigration and the economy as the first full day of campaigning for the July 4 General Election got under way.

The Prime Minister started in Derbyshire by hammering his message that the Tories have a “clear plan” for financial stability while Labour would go “back to square one.”

Meanwhile, Sir Keir kicked off Labour’s campaign in traditional Conservative heartlands at Gillingham Football Club, saying it was time to “turn the page” on Tory “chaos.”

Mr Sunak’s economy-focused pitch to voters, in which he highlighted his record as pandemic-era chancellor, was overshadowed by an admission that deportation planes to Rwanda will not take off before the election.

A traditional part of the election trail, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer greets a very young supporter in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Sir Keir accused him of calling an early vote to avoid the scheme, which has been grounded over a series of legal challenges, being tested.

The PM urged voters to back him at the polls if they want to see the policy succeed, which he insisted in an interview with LBC would provide an effective deterrent to Channel crossings.

With Parliament due to be prorogued on Friday, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt laid out legislation that could be rushed through by MPs during a period known as “wash-up.”

But one notable omission was Mr Sunak’s flagship Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the fate of which had been widely seen as a test of his personal legacy. It was not mentioned among final business, meaning its future is uncertain.

However, victims of the infected blood scandal will receive compensation despite the upcoming General Election, the Government confirmed.

Mr Sunak scored an own goal with a footballing gaffe as he met brewery staff in South Wales later in the day.

The Prime Minister asked the workers whether they were looking forward to the football later this summer, despite Wales not qualifying for the Euro 2024 tournament.

After being told the country is “not in it”, he insisted that nonetheless “it’ll be a good summer of sport”.