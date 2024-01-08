Georgia Harrison wants to ‘have some fun’ as part of Love Island: All-Stars cast

Campaigner Georgia Harrison and YouTuber Kaz Kamwi are among the contestants joining Love Island: All-Stars.

The spin-off of the ITV2 reality dating series will see past contestants return to the villa for a second chance of love.

TV personalities Chris Taylor and Georgia Steel and semi-professional footballer Toby Aromolaran are also among those set for the show, launching on January 15 with Maya Jama returning to host.

Hannah Elizabeth from the first series, Anton Danyluk from the fifth, Demi Jones from the sixth and Jake Cornish from the seventh are also among the batch of hopefuls hoping that second time is a charm.

Harrison, 29, who had been on series three of Love Island as a bombshell, is returning as part of the main cast.

She said: “As much as this year’s been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work.

“This is the last year of my 20s so I want to go in the villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with.

“I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”

She has been campaigning to tackle violence against women and girls after her ex-partner Stephen Bear, a winner of Channel 5’s Celebrity Big Brother, was jailed for posting intimate footage of her online.

Harrison, from Essex, also said she is “more confident” this time around and wants to have “as much fun as possible”.

Taylor, who was in a relationship with Maura Higgins after they both starred in the show in 2019, said it would “be good to find a girl who I can co-parent my dog with”.

The 33-year-old series five star, from Leicester, has since been in Greta Gerwig-directed Barbie this year as a Ken presenting Nobel prizes after meeting Margot Robbie, who plays the Mattel doll, at an after party.

Taylor said: “All I can assume is that my silly chat made an impression on Margot Robbie, 18 months later I got an email from Warner Brothers asking do you want to try out for this role as Ken – it was a tumble dryer of emotions.”

Aromolaran said his family call the show his version of a dating app as he met his previous girlfriend, Love Island star Chloe Burrows, on the show.

The 24-year-old said: “I don’t know how she (Chloe) would take it. We will always have love for each other and I think she would wish me the best of luck, as I would certainly do the same.”

This will be Aromolaran’s third time trying to find a connection in a Love Island format after also competing on the spin-off, Love Island Games, last year.

His season seven co-star Kamwi, 29, also from Essex, was asked about how she would feel coming across an ex when she enters the villa again.

She replied saying: “The thing is, I’m a bad bitch so I will handle it with as much grace as I can.”

Steel, 25, who was in series four, said she is “more knowledgeable and wiser” following other relationships.

“I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences. I think that’ll create an instant connection,” she added.

During her time on the show, model Elizabeth got engaged to fellow contestant Jon Clark, whom she later placed second with on the series.

They later split and the 33-year-old went on to have a son named Reggie, now aged four.

She confirmed she would not be going as fast this time, adding: “It was almost 10 years ago and I was in that proper whirlwind kind of love, now that I’m that bit older I try to take things a little slower.”

Jones, 25, who was given the all clear last year after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, said she is ready again to find love.

She said: “I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man.”

TV personality Danyluk, who is remembered for getting overwhelmed during his series when DJ Craig David performed live for the islanders, said returning to the show was a “no brainer” as he felt his previous time was the “best summer” of his life.

The 29-year-old from Lanarkshire added: “I think this time with Love Island: All Stars things will be different, as we all understand what it’s like to go on Love Island and the only thing now missing is finding a partner.”

Personal trainer Cornish, 26, feels he has matured in the last two years since being on the show and feels this time he will not “sit on the fence anymore” with regard to people’s feelings.

During his series, he quit alongside Liberty Poole days before the final as their relationship splintered.

Asked how he would feel if his ex entered the villa, he said: “We never ended with any bad blood between us and everything happens for a reason. We just became two different people in the end.”

Poole, 24, from Birmingham, who is also appearing, said: “It’s always going to be awkward isn’t it, it’s always going to be weird seeing someone that you’ve been with getting with someone else.

“I wish my exes nothing but the best. I’m going to be focused on my own journey so if it was to happen I won’t be worrying about them – so I’ll stay focused on my goal, which is to find love.”

Series one contestant Luis Morrison, 29, said he is “older and wiser” ahead of joining the spin-off series while series 10 contestant Mitchel Taylor said he has learned his lesson from the first time around.

Morrison, from London, said: “I feel like it’s the best place to find different connections. I am confident I will find a connection again.”

Taylor said: “I think I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens.”

The PA news agency understands that the spin-off show Aftersun will not be in the same format when Love Island: All Stars airs.

Jama will interview the booted out contestants instead of a traditional panel-style reaction show.

Love Island: All-Stars will launch on ITV2 and ITVX on January 15.