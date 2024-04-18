German spying: Two suspected spies arrested in Bavaria

Two alleged spies suspected of planning to sabotage German military aid for Ukraine have been arrested in the southern German state of Bavaria.

The two men, described as dual German-Russian nationals, were detained in Bayreuth on suspicion of spying for Russia, prosecutors say.

Dieter S, 39, is suspected of a string of spying offences.

They include plotting an explosion, arson and maintaining contact with Russian intelligence.

He is also accused of fighting for a Russian proxy armed force in occupied in eastern Ukraine.

The second suspect, identified as Alexander J, is accused of helping him since last month to identify potential targets for attack.

Germany has earmarked some €28bn (£24bn) in military aid for Ukraine since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck, currently on an unannounced visit to Kyiv, said on Thursday that he was there "at a time when Ukraine needed all the support it can get in its fight for freedom".

The government in Berlin is spearheading a plan to help bolster Ukraine's air defences. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that EU countries should try to help Ukraine with additional air defence systems, especially Patriot systems.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.