Getting Ready for the Tony Awards With ‘Stereophonic’ Actor Tom Pecinka in Armani

For “Stereophonic” actor Tom Pecinka, the whole Broadway season of the show has felt like a whirlwind.

“I keep saying, they put us in a rocket ship and shot us off,” he says. “So I hope to either land on the moon or come back down to Earth.”

The actor was nominated for a Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Play, alongside fellow “Stereophonic” castmates Eli Gelb and Will Brill. (Brill would go on to win the award Sunday night.) The show, which was up for a whopping 13 awards, would be crowned Best Play.

Pecinka was in his bathroom when the nominations were announced, somewhat hiding out.

“I couldn’t bear to watch the livestream. I was constantly refreshing The New York Times, but I have really bad service in my bathroom, so it wasn’t really working, and I think I did that as a protective measure,” he says. “But my girlfriend was in bed and she was secretly watching with the sound off on her phone, and she thought I was in the lead actor category, so when she saw that my name wasn’t there, she literally went back to bed. And then I got a text from my castmate Will Brill, and I grabbed my girlfriend and I was like, ‘I think that means I got something.’”

For both the show’s opening night and the Tony’s, Pecinka worked with Armani. The opening night look was a blue suit, while for the Tony’s, he wanted to go with a tuxedo.

“I haven’t worn a tux as an adult, ever. I think the last time I probably wore a tux was when I was 10 or something, to a wedding,” he says. “I wanted to go with something really traditional. We tried on a couple things and I love a double-breasted, so it’s just a really classic black double-breasted tux with a bow tie.”

He accessorized the look with David Yurman jewelry and a vintage Armani brooch he bought on The RealReal.

Pecinka was able to get three extra tickets to the ceremony, for his girlfriend, Cara Ricketts, and his parents, and the group got ready together in a hotel on Sunday. Aside from the awards show itself, the actor was looking forward to enjoying a very rare night out.

“I need to celebrate and party: I’ve taken every vice out of my life for this show. I’ve had a couple glasses of wine within the past couple months, but I will be drinking some alcohol for sure,” he says. “Not too much — we have one day off and then we’re back.”

