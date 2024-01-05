Ghislaine Maxwell accused journalist of helping ‘fabricate’ Prince Andrew allegations

Ghislaine Maxwell with the Duke of York and Virginia Giuffre in 2001. Lawyers for Maxwell claim a Daily Mail journalist “prompted” Ms Giuffre to “fabricate stories" about the Royal

Ghislaine Maxwell accused a British journalist of helping Virginia Giuffre “concoct” and “fabricate” sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew.

A second tranche of unsealed documents related to Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell’s sexual abuse were released on Thursday after a US judge ordered thousands of pages of files from a 2015 lawsuit to be made public.

The latest release includes a submission from Maxwell’s lawyers calling for Sharon Churcher, a former Mail on Sunday journalist, to be compelled to give evidence as part of the case.

Ms Churcher first interviewed Ms Giuffre – who accused Prince Andrew of abusing her as a teenager – in 2011.

Maxwell’s team claimed Ms Churcher “prompted” Ms Giuffre to “fabricate stories regarding Prince Andrew” and to “invent stories regarding Alan Dershowitz”.

Mr Dershowitz is a lawyer and former Harvard law professor

They also alleged Ms Giuffre had not mentioned seeing Bill Clinton until Ms Churcher saw his name mentioned on Epstein’s flight logs.

The lawyers referenced email exchanges between the two women in which Ms Churcher gives Ms Giuffre advice on ghost writers and agents for her book The Billionaires Playboy Club.

The 70-pages of emails, which were also released on Thursday, include a May 2011 exchange in which Ms Giuffre asks Ms Churcher for her help in recalling details about her abuse at the hands of Epstein.

“I wanted to put the names of these assholes, oops I meant to say, pedo’s [sic], that J.E. sent me to”, Ms Giuffre wrote.

Ms Churcher responded, saying: “Don’t forget Alan Dershowitz ... JE’s buddy and lawyer … good name for your pitch as he repped Claus von Bulow and a movie was made about that case … title was Reversal of Fortune.

“We all suspect Alan is a pedo and tho no proof of that, you probably met him when he was hanging put [out] w JE.”

Mr Dershowitz has denied all wrongdoing and in 2022 Ms Giuffre said she could have been mistaken in identifying him as one of the men she was forced to have sex with as a teenager.

The Duke of York has strenuously denied all allegations - ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

In another exchange from 2011, Ms Churcher gives Ms Giuffre advice on corroborating her claims she was “given” to the Duke.

“Here’s how: you had photos from that trip – taken in Granada and London – and you recalled going to Paris as well and Morocco,” she wrote.

“I found that itinerary in the logs (you landed at Luton airport near London) . Also Johanna [Sjoberg] had recalled being groped by Andrew one Easter at the NY mansion and that Ghislaine sat both of you on his knee. You had an identical memory and there was a flight to NY just before Easter in 01 that I found in the logs.”

Around 60 of an estimated 250 documents have so far been released in connection with the case and more could be released as soon as this evening.

There is no suggestion Mr Clinton has done anything wrong and the Duke of York has strenuously denied all allegations.

The Telegraph has approached Ms Churcher for comment. She declined to comment in 2019 when the emails first surfaced.

