Girl, 13, accused of school stabbings remanded to youth detention

The scene at the school following the stabbings (Ben Birchall/PA Wire)

A teenage girl accused of stabbing two teachers and a pupil at a school in South Wales has been remanded to youth detention accommodation after being charged with attempted murder.

The 13-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, showed no emotion as she appeared in the dock at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Speaking only to confirm her name and address, the teenager, who wore a grey jumper, looked small next to the courtroom staff who surrounded her.

She was charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article on a school premises, and will next appear at Swansea Crown Court on May 27.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire, went into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break.

Two teachers and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have since been released from hospital.

One of the teachers has been named as Fiona Elias, the head of year seven.

The second adult is reported to be Liz Hopkin, a special needs teacher.

The school went into lockdown after a "code red" alarm sounded, during which students and staff are said to have hidden in classrooms - with one pupil reportedly vaulting the school fence to get to safety.

The lockdown lasted around four hours between 11.20am and 3.20pm, resulting in an anxious wait for parents who tearfully hugged their children after they walked through the gates.