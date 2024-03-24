Gladiators co-presenter Bradley Walsh interviewing Giant. (Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

BBC One's reboot of the muscular gameshow Gladiators is now just days away from its grand final.

Following a week off air to accommodate the FA Cup match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, father-and-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh returned to our screens to present the second semi-final on Saturday evening (23 March) with contenders Chung Leung, Wesley Male, Marie-Louise Nicholson, and Kerry Wilson rearing to go once again.

First up was the challenge known as Duel, which saw the likes of Giant, Bionic, Fire, and Dynamite take to the towering podiums with their cotton-bud bashers. Each Gladiator bar Fire was able to best their opponent, who drew with Kerry as time ran out.

The Wall came second; Chung, Kerry and Marie-Louise defeated their respective gladiators while Wesley was caught by Steel. Next was The Edge, with Legend and Apollo beating both of the men, and Diamond putting Marie-Louise in her place. Kerry was the big winner of that round, though, knocking Sabre off her perch.

Luck wasn't on the side of Chung in the Powerball round. Following Apollo's crunching tackle, the contender was forced out of the competition through injury and replaced by previous star Matt Jones. This horrendous twist preceded the Gauntlet and Eliminator challenges.

Wesley is a Gladiators 2024 finalist. (BBC One)

Who is in the Gladiators grand final?

Wesley came out on top in the end, booking himself a place in next weekend's final. Laughing, he commented: "I gave that absolutely everything. I'm ready for bed! Let's go baby!"

Meanwhile, despite a nine-second gap between her and Kerry, Marie-Louise shocked everyone by winning her semi-final. "I can't believe it! [I just thought] have fun, I'm done, Kerry is an absolute animal. I couldn't have wanted to be beside anyone better and I knew she's got this and I can't wait for her to be in the final. It was just go go go! Beeline it, see what happens. The crowd were insane! I just... had fun," she said.

They'll now face Finlay Anderson and Bronte Jones for ultimate Gladiators glory.

Marie-Louise was victorious in the semi-final. (BBC One)

When does the Gladiators grand final air?

The Gladiators final is set to air at 5.50pm on BBC One next Saturday (30 March).

