Glen Powell Recalls 'Jet Engine Blowing in My Face' for Intense “Twisters” Action Scenes (Exclusive)

The 'Anyone But You' star plays a storm chaser in the upcoming action-adventure movie

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Glen Powell in 2023

For Glen Powell, getting into character for Twisters was a breeze. A strong breeze. Okay, more like a tornado-strength wind.

In the follow-up to the 1996 blockbuster Twister, the Anyone But You star, 35, plays Tyler Owens, a cocky storm chaser who posts his adventures on social media. Owens’s up-close-and-personal encounters with those twisters required the force of something fierce to make the scenes look authentic.

“I was shot with every jet engine and piece of debris that they could muster up in Oklahoma and dragged through the air and across the ground more than I was expecting,” Powell says in the new issue of PEOPLE, which previews the hottest summer movies.

“I don't even know if I know how to act without a giant jet engine blowing in my face anymore. It's just everything I require now as a performer,” he quips.

Powell, who previously starred in Top Gun: Maverick, says “there’s always a wonderful adrenaline build-up” on action movie sets before cameras start shooting. “Somebody says, ‘Sound, rolling, action!’” according to Powell.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos and Glen Powell in 'Twisters'

“On this one, it's like, ‘Fans, dirt, debris, roll, action!’ You're just like, ‘Oh my God.’ All of a sudden, the entire town around you is being ripped apart,” he continues. “It’s just so intense, but wonderful.”

He says director Lee Issac Chung (Minari) takes “no shortcuts” when it comes to filming those wild action scenes.

"Lee is a filmmaker that says to his actors, ‘Hey, this may be a little painful. You're probably going to look shell-shocked at the end of the day, but the audience is going to feel it in a different way,’" continues Powell.

“And that's what makes this experience really special. And it's going to be a real thrill ride for the audiences,” he adds.

Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures Sasha Lane and Glen Powell in 'Twisters'

As for Easter eggs that reference the original movie or cameos from the original cast, which included Helen Hunt, Cary Elwes and the late actors Bill Paxton and Philip Seymour Hoffman, Powell isn’t saying.

“I got to say, I've learned my lesson,” he says. “Sometimes I just got to shut my mouth. I’ll let [exec producer] Steven Spielberg give you all those, or Isaac or anybody else. But you know me: I'm always down to talk shop on these things, but I think people are just going to have to see this one in the theaters.”

Folks can see Powell’s other big summer movie, Hit Man, on Netflix. He co-wrote and stars in the true story of a man named Gary Johnson, a college professor who moonlights as a fake hitman, helping the New Orleans police capture would-be criminals looking for a hired gun.

In the movie, he wears many disguises. “I think I get to play somewhere around 10 characters,” says Powell, who penned the screenplay with Academy Award-nominated Before Sunset writer Richard Linklater. “For an actor, there's just no greater joy than to show up to work and just play pretend.”

Hit Man streams on Netflix June 7; Twisters blows into theaters July 19.



