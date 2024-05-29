Glen Powell Says He Would Have A “Wild Take” On Playing Batman: “It Definitely Would Not Be Like A Matt Reeves Tone”

Glen Powell is sharing his thoughts on playing the role of Batman and has some ideas.

In a new interview with GQ, Powell led a tour around the Warner Bros. Studio lot and came across the Batmobile section.

“I was always a Batman guy,” Powell said. “I would have a wild take on Batman. It definitely would not be like a Matt Reeves tone – it’d probably be closer to [Michael] Keaton.”

The reporter noted that Powell doesn’t have any interest in playing a superhero. When Powell found Keaton’s Batmobile, he said, “Oh, sick! See? This is the era.”

Powell does have a history in the DC Universe. In 2012, he was credited as Trader #1 in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

“I get my head smashed in by Bane in The Dark Knight Rises,” he said.

Keaton starred as Batman in the 1989 superhero film directed by Tim Burton from a screenplay by Sam Hamm and Warren Skaaren. The actor reprised his role in the 1992 sequel Batman Returns before the film series was overhauled with new director Joel Schumacher. Keaton returned to the DCU in 2023’s The Flash.

Powell referred to Reeves’s The Batman films, which exist within the DC Elseworlds and are not part of the timeline that James Gunn is creating after taking over DC Studios alongside Peter Safran. Robert Pattinson took on the role of Bruce Wayne and is set to reprise the superhero in The Batman — Part II. The sequel was originally set to be released on October 3, 2025, but due to the actors and writers strike, the film was delayed until October 2, 2026.

