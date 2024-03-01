GMB viewers call out Richard Madeley for ‘boring’ Prince Harry complaint

Richard Madeley has been called out by Good Morning Britain viewers for his loaded line of questioning on the subject of Prince Harry.

The broadcaster does not usually host the show on Thursdays but, following the departure of new This Morning host Ben Shephard, Madeley stepped in on 29 February, and made his presence felt during a segment about the royal family member, days after the host was mocked for his comments on shoplifting.

Harry, who lives in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle, was a topic of debate on GMB after losing a high court challenge against the government regarding the decision to downgrade his level of personal security when he visits the UK. He will appeal the decision.

The Duke of Sussex’s lawyers previously told the court that the downgrading of security was “unlawful and unfair” and was part of “a successful attack” against him – but Madeley made it very clear he disagreed with this while grilling Princess Diana’s bodyguard Ken Wharfe, who was a guest on the series.

“If he got exactly what he wanted, would that mean there would be a permanent team of police officers in this country, always thinking about the security, being paid to think about his security, just waiting for him to deign to come across?” Madeley asked, appearing to get increasingly frustrated.

He then encouraged Wharfe to estimate how much a dedicated security team for Harry would cost on an imagined trip to the UK, stating: “Let's say he's coming here on a Sunday, he's staying for a week, he's going to go to three of the royal palaces, he’s going out for dinner with friends and he's making a couple of media appearances in central London – what kind of security would you expect the Home Office to give him?”

Madeley, who regularly courts controversy on GMB, got so “animated” when discussing the subject that viewers stepped in to complain on X/Twitter.

“Richard Madeley really needs a hobby. Harry can’t be his whole hobby,” one person wrote, with another adding: “Richard Madeley and #gmb banging on about Prince Harry again. Give it a rest, boring!”

Richard Madeley complaining about Prince Harry on ‘GMB’ (X/Twitter)

A separate viewer waded in: “OMG, Richard Madeley getting very animated about Harry & the police protection he requires,” with several others accusing the host of “spreading” negativity against him.