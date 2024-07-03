Gogglebox favourites Marcus and Mica announce next role after quitting

Former Gogglebox favourites Marcus Luther and Mica Ven have lined-up their next TV roles following their departure from the show.

The two stars exited the Channel 4 series in 2022, though have teamed-up with the broadcaster once again for a new digital series – which will see Marcus tasked with arranging a pretend funeral for Mica.

Celebrity Send Off sees a famous face organise a final send-off for a friend or family member who has nominated them in an effort to "normalise conversations around death".

The couple's episode – which launches on July 17 – sees Marcus show "lots of creative ideas to celebrate his wife", including a cardboard coffin that can be personalised by a congregation, as well as white doves and a Gogglebox floral design.

"As for Mica, she’s claustrophobic, scared of doves, and wants to honour other things than Gogglebox …!" the synopsis adds.

"However, after 15 years of marriage, there are plenty of things Marcus gets spot on – from the church setting to the celebratory, uplifting wake, to the live choir."

Also taking part is Celebrity Gogglebox favourite Bez, who will arrange a funeral for co-star Shaun Ryder, with their episode launching at 6pm tonight (July 3) on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Olympian Kriss Akabusi will have a funeral arranged by daughter Shakira, their episode premiering on July 31.

“Channel 4 are pioneers in tackling difficult issues and we are proud that Celebrity Send Off is a way of normalising conversations around death and smashing taboos through entertainment," said Channel 4's digital development executive for youth, Hanzla MacDonald.

"Teaming up with Co-op Funeralcare to create this series allows us to push these barriers further by creating a talking point that lets people open up to their loved ones about their wishes for when they’re no longer here.”

Since their Gogglebox exit, Marcus and Mica have been keeping busy, with the pair appearing on shows such as The Weakest Link and Pointless.

Celebrity Send Off premieres tonight (July 3) at 6pm on Channel 4's YouTube. Gogglebox airs and streams on Channel 4.

