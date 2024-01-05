Golden Globe Awards 2024: Where to watch and stream nominated movies, TV shows in Canada (Getty Images)

Just days away from the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, Barbie is heading into the event with the most nominations for a movie, with 10 nods, and Succession, with nine nods, is the most nominated TV show. Both available to watch on Crave in Canada.

Other nominees include Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon (coming to Apple TV+ Jan. 12), May December (on Netflix), The Bear (on Disney+), The Crown (on Netflix) and The Last of Us (streaming on Crave).

Comedian Jo Koy, from the movie Easter Sunday is the host of the awards show.

Where to watch Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air on CBS Jan. 7, live from from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

In Canada, the event will air CityTV at the same time. For Canadians, the Golden Globe Awards will be available to watch online at CityTV.com or CityTV+, a channel add-on through Amazon's Prime Video.

In the U.S., the event will air on the CBS app, and can be streamed on Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on to watch live, or it will be available to stream on Monday.

How to watch and stream 2024 Golden Globe nominated movies, TV shows in Canada:

Where to watch 'Barbie'

Now Canadians can watch Barbie, starring Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae and Canadians Ryan Gosling, Michael Cera and Simu Liu, on Crave..

The movie is also available to buy or rent from Prime Video.

Watch Barbie on Crave

Barbie nominations include best picture (musical or comedy), best screenplay and best cinematic and box office achievement. Additionally, Gerwig is nominated for best director of a motion picture, Robbie is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy film, and Ryan Gosling it up for best supporting actor in a musical or comedy movie.

Three songs from the movie received nominations for best original song in a motion picture, "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt.

Where to watch 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan's famed film is available to watch by buying or renting the movie on sites like Prime Video and Apple TV.

Buy, rent Oppenheimer on Apple TV

Oppenheimer is nominated for best motion picture (drama), best screenplay, best original score, and best cinematic and box office achievement.

Nolan is nominated for best director of a motion picture, Cillian Murphy is nominated for best performance by an actor in a drama film, Robert Downey Jr. is nominated for best supporting actor and Emily Blunt is nominated for best supporting actress.

Where to watch 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, was nominated for seven Golden Globes.

Earlier this month, the film became available for digital purchase on Prime Video. The movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Jan. 12.

Buy, rent Killers of the Flower Moon

Killers of the Flower Moon is nominated for best motion picture (drama), best screenplay and best original score. Additionally, Scorsese is nominated for best director.

Gladstone is nominated for best actress in a drama film, DiCaprio is up for best actor, and Robert De Niro is nominated for best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a motion picture.

Where to watch 'Maestro'

Directed, co-written and starring Bradley Cooper, Maestro is currently in theatres and will be available to stream on Netflix Dec. 20.

Watch Maestro on Netflix

The film is nominated for best motion picture (drama). Cooper is nominated in two categories, best director and best actor. Carey Mulligan is also up for best actress in a motion picture (drama).

Where to watch 'Past Lives'

Celine Song's film Past Lives received five nominations for the 2024 Golden Globes, including the best picture (drama) category.

The film is available to buy and rent on sites like Prime Video and Apple TV.

Buy, rent Past Lives on Apple TV

Past Lives is also nominated in the best screenplay and best non-English language film categories. Song is nominated for best directoe and the film's star, Greta Lee, in nominated in the best actress in a drama film.

Where to watch 'The Zone of Interest'

Jonathan Glazer's impressive film, The Zone of Interest will be in select Canadian theatres on Dec. 22, starring Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller.

The film is nominated in the best picture (drama) category, best original score and best non-English language film.

Where to watch 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Anatomy of a Fall, the crime drama from Justine Triet, is still available to watch in select Canadian theatres. The film can also be purchased or rented through Apple TV.

Buy, rent Anatomy of a Fall

The movie is nominated in the best picture (drama) category for the 2024 Golden Globes, best screenplay and best non-English language film. The movie's star, Sandra Hüller, is also nominated for best actress in a drama.

Where to watch 'Poor Things'

Yorgos Lanthimos' film, starring Emma Stone, will be released in Canadian theatres Dec. 15.

The movie is nominated for best picture (musical or comedy), best screenplay and best original score.

Stone is in contention for the best actress in a musical or comedy film Golden Globe, while both Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo are nominated for best supporting actor. Lanthimos is also nominated for best director.

Where to watch 'American Fiction'

Following its premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the movie won the People Choice Award for the festival's best film. American Fiction is now in theatres.

In addition to the movie being nominated for best picture (musical or comedy), Jeffrey Wright is nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy film.

Where to watch 'The Holdovers'

Alexander Payne's The Holdover is still playing in theatres in Canada, but it's also available to purchase or rent on Apple TV.

Buy, rent The Holdovers

The movie could win in the best motion picture (musical or comedy) category at the Golden Globes. Additionally, Paul Giamatti is nominated for best actor and Da’Vine Joy Randolph is nominated for best supporting actress.

Where to watch 'May December'

May December starring Natalie Portman, Julianne Moore and Charles Melton, is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Watch May December on Netflix

The film is nominated in the best motion picture (musical or comedy) category. Portman is nominated for best actress, and Melton and Moore are nominated in the best supporting and actor and actress categories, respectively.

Where to watch 'Air'

Ben Affleck's film Air is up for the best motion picture (musical or comedy) award for the 2024 Golden Globes.

The film is currently available to stream on Prime Video.

Watch Air on Prime Video

Matt Damon is also nominated in the best actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) category.

Where to watch 'Beau Is Afraid'

Joaquin Phoenix could take home a Golden Globe on Sunday for his role in Beau Is Afraid, from filmmaker Ari Aster. The movie can be streamed on Paramount+.

If he wins, this would be the third Golden Globe award for Phoenix, after winning for both Walk the Line and Joker.

Watch Beau is Afraid on Paramount+

Where to watch 'Priscilla'

While Sofia Coppola and Jacob Elordi aren't in the running for an awards, Cailee Spaeny could win the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a film (drama), for her portrayal of Priscilla Presley.

To catch up before the event, Priscilla is available to buy or rent through Apple TV, or through Prime Video.

Buy, rent Priscilla

Where to watch 'All of Us Strangers'

Andrew Scott could win his first Golden Globe for the role of Adam in Andrew Haigh's film All of Us Strangers. Scott is nominated in the best performance from an actor in a dramatic film category.

The movie is currently in theatres.

Where to watch 'Society of the Snow'

J.A. Bayona's film Society of the Snow, based on the 1972 Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 plane crash in the Andes, is nominated for best non-English language film.

The Spanish-language film is now available to watch on Netflix.

Watch Society of the Snow on Netflix

Where to watch 'Succession'

For the final season of Succession, the famed series starring Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen, is the most nominated series in the 2024 Golden Globe awards.

All fours season of Succession are available to stream on Crave in Canada.

Watch Succession on Crave

The show has been nominated for best drama TV series. Culkin, Strong and Cox are all competing against each other in the best actor category, while Snook is nominated in the best actress category.

Additionally, Macfadyen, Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård are all in the best supporting actor race, and J. Smith-Cameron has been nominated for best supporting actress.

Where to watch 'The Crown'

In another possible final season victory, The Crown, based on the lives of the royal family, is also nominated for the best drama series award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The Crown Season 6, Part 2 was released on Netflix Dec. 14. The first part of the show's final season, along with the previous five seasons, are all available to watch on the streaming site.

Watch The Crown on Netflix

Dominic West is nominated in the best actor category for portraying Prince Charles and Imelda Staunton is nominated in the best actress category for her role as the late Queen Elizabeth II. Elizabeth Debicki is another nominee for The Crown, in the best supporting actress category for her embodiment of Princess Diana.

Where to watch 'The Last of Us'

Filmed in Alberta, the HBO hit The Last of Us has been nominated for three Golden Globe awards.

The entire first season of the show is available to stream on Crave in Canada.

Watch The Last of Us on Crave

The series is up for best drama TV show and both of its lead actors, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, are nominated in the best actor and best actress categories, respectively.

Where to watch '1923'

Taylor Sheridan's 1923, starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford, is in contention for the best drama series Golden Globe. Mirren is also nominated in the best actress category for a drama series.

Watch 1923 on Paramount+

The series is available to stream on Paramount+ in Canada.

Where to watch 'The Diplomat'

Debora Cahn's The Diplomat series, streaming on Netflix, could win the best TV series (drama) award at the 2024 Golden Globes.

Watch The Diplomat on Netflix

The show's star, Keri Russell, has also been nominated in the best actress category.

Where to watch 'The Morning Show'

Another possible best drama TV show winner is The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Watch The Morning Show

Billy Crudup is also in contention for the best supporting actor award.

All three season of the series are available to watch on Apple TV+.

Where to watch 'The Bear'

Christopher Storer's series The Bear, starring Jeremy Allen White, has been nominated for the best musical or comedy TV series for the 2024 Golden Globes.

White has been nominated in the best actor category and Ayo Edebiri has been nominated for best actress. Additionally, Ebon Moss-Bachrach is nominated for best supporting actor and Abby Elliott is up for best supporting actress.

Watch The Bear on Disney+

Both seasons of The Bear are available to watch on Disney+ in Canada.

Where to watch 'Ted Lasso'

While Ted Lasso has come to an end, we can still celebrate the series at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The show could be named best musical or comedy TV show of the year. Jason Sudeikis is nominated for best actor and Hannah Waddingham is nominated for best supporting actress for the series.

Watch Ted Lasso on Apple TV+

All of Ted Lasso is available to watch on Apple TV+.

Where to watch 'Abbott Elementary'

Quinta Brunson's Abbott Elementary has been nominated for two 2024 Golden Globe awards, best musical or comedy TV show, and Brunson is nominated in the best actress category.

Watch Abbott Elementary

Season 1 and Season 2 of Abbott Elementary area available to stream on Disney+. Season 3 of the series is set to premiere February 2024.

Where to watch 'Jury Duty'

The Jury Duty series made a particular splash this year, quickly gaining a legion of fans, and the show has been nominated for two Golden Globe awards.

Watch the entire season of Jury Duty on Prime Video.

Watch Jury Duty on Prime Video

The show is nominated for best musical or comedy series and James Marsden has been nominated in the best supporting actor category for a TV show.

Where to watch 'Only Murders in the Building'

Only Murders in the Building hit Season 3 and it's still getting plenty of award attention.

The series is nominated for best musical or comedy series for the 2024 Golden Globes. Selena Gomez has been nominated in the best actor category, and both Steve Martin and Canadian Martin Short are in the running for the best actor award.

Watch Only Murders in the Building

Additionally, Meryl Streep is nominated for best supporting actress, breaking her own record as the most-nominated actress in Golden Globes history, with 33 to date.

All seasons of Only Murders in the Building can be watched on Disney+ in Canada.

Where to watch 'Barry'

To conclude the final season of Barry, the series, created by Bill Hader and Alec Berg, could win multiple Golden Globe awards in 2024.

The series is nominated in the best musical or comedy series category and Hader is nominated for best actor.

Watch Barry on Crave

All four seasons can be streamed on Crave in Canada.