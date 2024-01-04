Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nominations, who's hosting, where to watch and more

A Golden Globe statue at the Golden Globe Awards Plate Up Preview held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on December 13, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The Golden Globe Awards are starting off the 2024 awards season on the first Sunday of the year, continuing the event's comeback story after a history of controversy.

Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globes:

How to watch Golden Globes

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air on CBS Jan. 7, live from from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

In Canada, the event will air CityTV at the same time.

How to stream Golden Globes

For Canadians, the Golden Globe Awards will be available to watch online at CityTV.com or CityTV+, a channel add-on through Amazon's Prime Video.

In the U.S., the event will air on the CBS app, and can be streamed on Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on to watch live, or it will be available to stream on Monday.

Who is hosting the Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Jo Koy, from the movie Easter Sunday and his many Netflix comedy specials, is the host of the 2024 Golden Globes.

"Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home," a statement from executive producing showrunners, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, reads. "We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end."

Who are Golden Globe presenters

Among the presenters at the Golden Globe Awards will be Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams.

Most recently, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore and Simu Liu, were announced as presenters as well.

Golden Globe 2024 nominations

Greta Gerwig's Barbie received the most nominations for a film, with 10 nods, the second most-nominated movie in Golden Globes history, tying with Cabaret.

Barbie nominations include best picture (musical or comedy), best screenplay and best cinematic and box office achievement. Additionally, Gerwig is nominated for best director of a motion picture, Margot Robbie is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy film, and Ryan Gosling it up for best supporting actor in a musical or comedy movie.

Three songs from the movie received nominations for best original song in a motion picture, "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt.

Succession is the most-nominated TV show for the 2024 Golden Globes, receiving nine nods for its final season.

The show has been nominated for best drama TV series. Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox are all competing against each other in the best actor category, while Snook is nominated in the best actress category.

Additionally, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård are all in the best supporting actor race, and J. Smith-Cameron has been nominated for best supporting actress.

Full list of Golden Globe nominations 2024

Best Motion Picture — Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall

Fallen Leaves

Io Capitano

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Score — Motion Picture

Poor Things

Oppenheimer

The Boy and the Heron

The Zone of Interest

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Killers of the Flower Moon

Best Original Song — Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me

“Dance the Night,” Barbie

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom,” Rustin

“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series – Drama

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Sarah Snook, Succession

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Elle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgård, Succession

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television

Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love

Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer