Golden Globe Awards 2024: Nominations, who's hosting, where to watch and more
Everything you need to know about the 81st Golden Globes
The Golden Globe Awards are starting off the 2024 awards season on the first Sunday of the year, continuing the event's comeback story after a history of controversy.
Here's everything you need to know about the Golden Globes:
How to watch Golden Globes
The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air on CBS Jan. 7, live from from the Beverly Hilton Hotel, beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.
In Canada, the event will air CityTV at the same time.
How to stream Golden Globes
For Canadians, the Golden Globe Awards will be available to watch online at CityTV.com or CityTV+, a channel add-on through Amazon's Prime Video.
In the U.S., the event will air on the CBS app, and can be streamed on Paramount+ with the Showtime add-on to watch live, or it will be available to stream on Monday.
Who is hosting the Golden Globe Awards
Comedian Jo Koy, from the movie Easter Sunday and his many Netflix comedy specials, is the host of the 2024 Golden Globes.
"Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home," a statement from executive producing showrunners, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, reads. "We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end."
Who are Golden Globe presenters
Among the presenters at the Golden Globe Awards will be Amanda Seyfried, Angela Bassett, George Lopez, Julia Garner, Justin Hartley, Michelle Yeoh, Will Ferrell, Gabriel Macht and Patrick J. Adams.
Most recently, America Ferrera, Daniel Kaluuya, Florence Pugh, Hailee Steinfeld, Issa Rae, Oprah Winfrey, Shameik Moore and Simu Liu, were announced as presenters as well.
Golden Globe 2024 nominations
Greta Gerwig's Barbie received the most nominations for a film, with 10 nods, the second most-nominated movie in Golden Globes history, tying with Cabaret.
Barbie nominations include best picture (musical or comedy), best screenplay and best cinematic and box office achievement. Additionally, Gerwig is nominated for best director of a motion picture, Margot Robbie is nominated for best performance by an actress in a musical or comedy film, and Ryan Gosling it up for best supporting actor in a musical or comedy movie.
Three songs from the movie received nominations for best original song in a motion picture, "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, "Dance the Night" by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, and "I’m Just Ken" by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt.
Succession is the most-nominated TV show for the 2024 Golden Globes, receiving nine nods for its final season.
The show has been nominated for best drama TV series. Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox are all competing against each other in the best actor category, while Snook is nominated in the best actress category.
Additionally, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård are all in the best supporting actor race, and J. Smith-Cameron has been nominated for best supporting actress.
Full list of Golden Globe nominations 2024
Best Motion Picture — Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall
Fallen Leaves
Io Capitano
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Suzume
Wish
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Greta Gerwig, Barbie
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey, Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Score — Motion Picture
Poor Things
Oppenheimer
The Boy and the Heron
The Zone of Interest
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Killers of the Flower Moon
Best Original Song — Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” She Came to Me
“Dance the Night,” Barbie
“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie
“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie
“Road to Freedom,” Rustin
“What Was I Made For?,” Barbie
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Best Television Series – Drama
1923
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Dominic West, The Crown
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren, 1923
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Sarah Snook, Succession
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Emma Stone, The Curse
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Elle Fanning, The Great
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck, Succession
Alexander Skarsgård, Succession
Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Fellow Travelers
Lessons in Chemistry
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television
Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Armageddon
Trevor Noah, Trevor Noah: Where Was I
Chris Rock, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Amy Schumer, Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love
Wanda Sykes, Wanda Sykes: I'm an Entertainer