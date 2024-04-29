Eric Trump Gets Rude Awakening After Brazen Claim About Dad's 'Stamina'

Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, is getting a blunt fact-check on social media after bragging about the former president’s energy levels.

“His stamina, Maria, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “I’ve just never seen it.”

The elder Trump has been on trial in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, the first of four criminal trials he’s facing, where observers say he keeps falling asleep.

Eric Trump: His stamina, I've never seen anything like it in my life. He'll be in trial all day long only to step out and do events at bodegas and go to Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ohio. The whole world knows his toughness pic.twitter.com/kcLgxCdpaa — Acyn (@Acyn) April 28, 2024

Yet the son of the former president claimed those snoozy courtroom appearances are proof of his “stamina,” adding that some days after the trial he also does events, such as an appearance at a bodega across town.

“The guy is really a remarkable human being and I love him to death and I’m proud of him and I think the whole world knows his backbone and his toughness,” Trump said.

Critics on X were standing by with a fact-check:

After a long nap— I also have great stamina. pic.twitter.com/oB66KG69HS — CB— (@ConservBlue2020) April 28, 2024

Stamina? Trump is sleeping in court. 🙄 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 28, 2024

The whole world knows he napped during his own criminal trial. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) April 28, 2024

He fell asleep in the courtroom the first 4 days out of 5. https://t.co/FEmMYDkVgT — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 29, 2024

He naps daily in court. And now visiting a bodega is considered an event ? Alternate reality — REDDOG (Mrs.) 💉😷 🇺🇦🌻 (@ReddogOHIO) April 28, 2024

New Yorkers will be amused that nepo-kid's idea of stamina is stopping by a Bodega after a 7 hour day sitting on your ass and a USSS escort drive across town. https://t.co/BdceHkfjc7 — emptywheel edit name to remove checkmark (@emptywheel) April 28, 2024

He cried the whole time about how hard it was to sit in court, he fell asleep repeatedly, complained how cold it was constantly, played golf last Sunday, played golf last Wednesday, played golf yesterday, and will play golf today. https://t.co/oQiIDhNS8G — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 28, 2024

He played golf on the day court wasn’t in session. https://t.co/xKF6IhjHEd — Michael Freeman (@michaelpfreeman) April 28, 2024

Is he talking about the same guy who sleeps in court during his criminal trial? — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) April 28, 2024

Oh, please.



He complained every day about how hard it was for him to sit in a chair, fell asleep every day, complained he was cold every day- and then every day he wasn't in court,... he went golfing. https://t.co/uXnNqFmoUk — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) April 28, 2024