Eric Trump Gets Rude Awakening After Brazen Claim About Dad's 'Stamina'

Ed Mazza
·3 min read
Eric Trump, son of Donald Trump, is getting a blunt fact-check on social media after bragging about the former president’s energy levels.

“His stamina, Maria, I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” he told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday. “I’ve just never seen it.”

The elder Trump has been on trial in New York in the Stormy Daniels hush money case, the first of four criminal trials he’s facing, where observers say he keeps falling asleep.

Yet the son of the former president claimed those snoozy courtroom appearances are proof of his “stamina,” adding that some days after the trial he also does events, such as an appearance at a bodega across town.

“The guy is really a remarkable human being and I love him to death and I’m proud of him and I think the whole world knows his backbone and his toughness,” Trump said.

Critics on X were standing by with a fact-check:

