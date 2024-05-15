Stephen Colbert Spots Trump Suck-Up's Truly Awkward 'Freudian Slip'

Stephen Colbert said Donald Trump “got a suck-up visit” in court on Tuesday from Vivek Ramaswamy, who ran against him for the Republican presidential nomination but is now reportedly hoping to be tapped for the vice presidential slot.

But his visit included a very awkward moment.

“While outside the court defending Trump, Ramaswamy made a bit of a Freudian slip,” Colbert said, then rolled footage of him speaking about Trump’s criminal trial in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

“Let’s pray for our country being stronger on the other side of this disgusting sham politician,” Ramaswamy said, then quickly backtracked and corrected that last word: “Prosecution.”

“Whoa!” Colbert said as his audience howled in laughter, then mocked Ramaswamy with a host of other possible slips.

“This disgusting sham politician! I mean, prostitution! This pervert of justice, I mean, perversion of juices, I mean he must proclaim his flatulence,” Colbert said. “I mean innocence!”

See more in his Tuesday night monologue: