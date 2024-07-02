GOP Congresswoman Faces Weapons Charge After Bringing Gun To Airport

Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) received a citation after bringing an unloaded gun to an airport in Virginia on Friday, her office confirmed to HuffPost Monday.

“Last Friday, Rep. Spartz accidentally carried an empty handgun in her suitcase with no magazine or bullets, which she did not realize was in the pocket of her suitcase, while going through security at Dulles airport,” the statement read. “Rep. Spartz was issued a citation and proceeded on her international flight to the OSCE PA meeting in Europe.”

Local Indiana outlet WISH-TV reported that the Transportation Security Administration said it found an unloaded .380 caliber firearm in her carry-on.

According to CNN, which cited a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Authority, Spartz has been summoned to appear in court and is facing a Class 1 misdemeanor.

The penalty for carrying an unloaded firearm at a checkpoint, sterile area or onboard an aircraft can be between $1,500 and $5,370, and can also lead to a criminal referral, according to TSA’s website.

The two-term Congresswoman has been in the U.S. House since 2020 and is set to retire at the end of the year.

Spartz is Congress’ first and sole Ukrainian-born immigrant member. She voted against a bill that included more than $60 billion in aid for Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on the country has persisted.

Jonathan Nicholson contributed reporting.

