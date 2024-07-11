GOP leaders put NC on the map at RNC convention. Meet Lara Trump and Michael Whatley

Leaders of the Republican National Committee are putting North Carolina on the map this year, while holding a convention 900 miles away from the state’s capital.

The party’s chair, co-chair and chief operating officer all have ties to North Carolina.

Both Chairman Michael Whatley and Co-Chair Lara Trump are North Carolina natives. And COO Chris LaCivita is well known to North Carolina Republicans and served as a strategist for former Gov. Pat McCrory’s failed reelection campaign.

Here’s what you need to know about the three RNC leaders as the group gears up for the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15 to 18.

Who is Michael Whatley?

Michael Whatley

In March, President Donald Trump chose Whatley to lead the Republican National Committee. At the time, Whatley, a native of Watauga County in the northwestern corner of the state, was chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party.

Whatley, who once served as chief of staff for North Carolina’s Republican Sen. Elizabeth Dole, had helped the party secure a win in 2020 for Donald Trump in North Carolina, even as he lost the presidency.

Whatley’s political career began in 1984. He was a sophomore at Watauga High School when he volunteered on Sen. Jesse Helms’ reelection campaign. Sixteen years later, he worked on George W. Bush’s Florida recount team.

During Bush’s presidency, Whatley served in the Department of Energy before being named Dole’s chief of staff. Following his work in her Senate office, Whatley became vice president of the Consumer Energy Alliance and a lobbyist.

In 2019, he was named head of the NCGOP.

Whatley is a staunch supporter of Trump. He has often repeated conspiracy theories about the 2020 election being stolen.

And Whatley led the state party in censuring former Sen. Richard Burr for voting to impeach Trump for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Who is Lara Trump?

Lara Trump speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference at the Gaylord National Resort Hotel And Convention Center on March 3, 2023, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Lara Trump co-chairs the Republican National Committee. Born in Wilmington, she’s married to Trump’s son, Eric.

After the former president announced his support for Whatley as chairman of the RNC, he then backed his daughter-in-law as co-chair. RNC rules dictate that if a man is chairman, a woman must serve as co-chair and vice versa.

North Carolina Republicans say Lara Trump has been active within the state party, but she’s known nationally for her work on her father-in-law’s campaigns, from fundraising for the president after he won his 2016 election, to serving as a surrogate for him in 2020.

She was one of the speakers at the “Save America” rally held on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump used a speech to rile up his supporters and urge them to go to the Capitol, where members of Congress were certifying the election of Joe Biden as president. Trump’s followers then broke into the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from completing its work.

Who is Chris LaCivita?

Political consultant Chris LaCivita looks on outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. U.S. Courthouse, Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Miami, prior to former President Donald Trump making a federal court appearance on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents.

LaCivita is also a familiar name in NCGOP circles.

While he isn’t from North Carolina, it’s hard to find a Republican in the state who doesn’t know him, or know someone who does. He’s best known around the state for his work on McCrory’s campaign.

But he also has Trump’s ear.

LaCivita serves as one of the senior advisors on Trump’s 2024 campaign.

LaCivita, who grew up and continues to live outside Richmond, Virginia, has run numerous races across the country and has served as executive director of his state’s party. He also worked as political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

In 2023, LaCivita became chief strategist for Trump’s super PAC, MAGA Inc., before becoming COO of the RNC.

