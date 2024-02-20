Grammy-winning Mexican superstar’s summer tour to make stop at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena

Mexican superstar Peso Pluma is returning to Fort Worth this summer in support of a new tour.

Pluma’s “Exodo Tour” is stopping by Dickies Arena on June 30. Previously, Pluma made his Dickies debut last year as part of his “Doble P Tour” in July 2023.

Tickets go on sale at noon Friday via Ticketmaster. Fans can also purchase tickets early from noon to midnight on Thursday by using the code “DICKIES”.

Pluma has released three albums since entering the music scene in 2020.

His latest album “Génesis” released in June 2023 to much acclaim, including winning Best Música Mexicana Album at the 66th Grammy Awards just a few weeks ago. The 24-year-old Pluma hails from Zapopan, Mexico.

Along with Fort Worth, Pluma will make stops in Dallas, San Antonio, Houston and Austin on the “Exodo Tour” this summer.