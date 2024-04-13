Grand National 2024 LIVE results: Horse racing updates, latest news, odds, betting tips and more

Grand National 2024 LIVE!

One of the most eagerly-anticipated days in the British sporting calendar his here, with the Grand National taking place at Aintree this afternoon. There’ve been a couple of non-runners this morning but a field of 32 are set to go to post to compete over 30 fences for a £1million prize pot and a place in the history books.

However, last year’s winner Corach Rambler has been usurped at the head of the market in the hours before the race as Willie Mullins' I Am Maximus has been well supported. Other fancied runners included Vanillier, who came second last year, Panda Boy, and - in the same JP McManus ownership as I Am Maximus - Meetingofthewaters and Limerick Lace. The race is set a slightly earlier time of 4pm BST.

Away from the showpiece, Aintree has six other races on the card, which kicks off at 1.20pm and concludes with the Weatherbys Bumper at 5.35pm. You can follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below.

Start time: 4pm BST

How to watch: ITV

Runners and riders

Our Grand National tips

Gwennie May Boy wins opener for in-form Skelton

Good signs for Galia?

13:32 , Malik Ouzia

Dan Skelton has proven himself the master with these handicap hurdlers all season.

Can he convert that magic touch to fences later on?

He’s got just one runner in the Grand National and that’s Galia Des Liteaux.

Good news for Kitty’s Light supporters as well, because his trainer Christian Williams has just had an 80/1 second-place in that opener in Lord Snootie.

Result: 1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:29 , Malik Ouzia

Gwennie May Boy Lord Snootie West Balboa Johnnywho

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:28 , Malik Ouzia

Gwennie May Boy leads at the last and pours it on to take it for Dan Skelton!

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:26 , Malik Ouzia

Three to jump and at least a dozen still with chances here...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:26 , Malik Ouzia

The pace lifts again as Classic Concorde continues to make the running down the back...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:25 , Malik Ouzia

A circuit to travel and the field have closed back up, all still travelling, although Ramo has needed a bit of encouragement out the back...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:23 , Malik Ouzia

Johnson’s Blue and Classic Concorde disputing the lead down the back straight and already they’re fairly strung out...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:21 , Malik Ouzia

They’re off!

Away and racing on National day at Aintree...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:21 , Malik Ouzia

The runners are down at the start...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:19 , Malik Ouzia

Paul Nicholls, for his part, has got a decent hand in this as well with Monmiral looking to double up after landing the Pertemps at Cheltenham last month.

Sir Alex Ferguson is one of his part-owners so will perhaps not be the most popular of winners in Liverpool...

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:18 , Malik Ouzia

Dan Skelton has just been interviewed on ITV about the chances of last year’s winner West Balboa.

“I don’t really have any negatives about her,” he says. Bullish.

Trainers title neck-and-neck

13:14 , Malik Ouzia

It is Dan Skelton who just about leads the way in the race for that trainers’s title but his lead over defending champion Paul Nicholls is less than £12,000 so there is everything to play for.

The Grand National alone has a £1million prize pot and it is for that reason that Irish trainer Willie Mullins is also firmly in the mix.

He’s a little more than £400,000 adrift of that pair in third despite having saddled only 18 winners in the UK all season. Victory in the National would have the Closutton king right amongst it.

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

13:08 , Malik Ouzia

We’ll have plenty more Grand National build-up to come but for now we turn our attention to the opening race of the afternoon, which is the William Hill Handicap Hurdle.

It could be a significant one as far as the race for the Champion Trainers title goes (more on that shortly) because Dan Skelton has the top two in the betting in West Balboa and Gwennie May Boy.

Runner-by-runner guide

13:00 , Malik Ouzia

11. Delta Work

Huge amount of back class, including victories in the Irish Gold Cup and Cheltenham’s Cross Country Chase. Possibly on the downgrade now, having finished third in this two years ago, but trainer Gordon Elliott is bullish about his chance and must be respected.

12. Foxy Jacks

Not seen since run over hurdles in December but won over cross country fences at Cheltenham the time before that. Looks high enough in the weights given the graded form of those off a similar mark.

13. Galvin

Another of the Gordon Elliott brigade whose story is of the transition from graded chaser to cross country specialist. Unseated at the first in this race last year with no telling how he would have gone and another who missed his prep run because of Cheltenham’s waterlogged cross country track.

14. Farouk d’Alene

Talented horse capable of running a big race on his day but backing him would take a leap of faith, both on account of iffy jumping and pulled-up effort over hurdles last time out.

Back-to-back winners

12:59 , Malik Ouzia

Should Corach Rambler win this afternoon’s showpiece, he would become just the third horse since the Second World War to defend his crown.

Tiger Roll managed the feat in 2018 and 2019, while the legendary Red Rum triumphed in 1973 and 1974 before famously wrestling back the title in 1977.

Going further back, Reynoldstown (1935 & 1936), The Colonel (1869 & 1870) and Abd-El-Kader (1850 & 1851) also did the double.

Manifesto is the other horse to have won the race more than once, but he did not manage it in successive years, triumphing in 1897 and 1899.

Runner-by-runner guide

12:43 , Malik Ouzia

7. Corach Rambler

A superb winner last year and returns looking to join an exclusive club of back-to-back winners. Early season form was little to shout about but this horse tends to come alive in the spring and looked back to his best when staying on for third in the Gold Cup. Well-in at the weights.

8. Janidil

Proved just short of top class in graded company over the years, though that need not rule him out. Stamina might, though, with much of the 10-year-old’s very best form over an intermediate trip.

9. Stattler

Earmarked as a candidate for this race from an early stage of his career, having won the marathon National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in 2022. Hasn’t shown his best form this season, though.

10. Mahler Mission

On the wrong end of some hard-luck stories in recent times, falling when clear in the 2023 National Hunt Chase and finishing second in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury. Freshened up since.

The Rachael Blackmore factor...

12:36 , Malik Ouzia

And speaking of Minella Indo, the former Gold Cup winner will be the mount of Rachael Blackmore this afternoon, which is sure to pique the interest of plenty of punters.

Blackmore, of course, won this race three years ago on the similarly named Minella Times.

Here’s what she told Betfair about her chance today:

“I'm delighted to have such a fantastic ride in the Grand National. It's such an important, special race. It's brilliant to be riding in the race.

“I think if you are down at the start in the Grand National, you have as good a chance as anyone. But to be down at the start on a former Gold Cup winner will be brilliant.

“Minella Indo is a very classy horse who I'm hoping will take to Aintree well. It was really disappointing that he didn't get to run at Cheltenham, when the Cross-Country Chase was abandoned. But he's in great order and we're really hoping that he can run a big race. It should be a great race. It always is.”

Runner-by-runner guide

12:27 , Malik Ouzia

4. Capodanno

Has plenty of good form in graded races, winning the Cotswold Chase earlier this year and then finishing fourth in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Stamina has to be a concern over this marathon trip, though, after pulling up in last year’s renewal.

5. I Am Maximus

Remarkable horse who won the Irish National at the end of last season before dropping back to two-and-a-half miles to grab Grade 1 novice chase success at the start of this. Has twice run behind Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs since and must have a big chance.

6. Minella Indo

Winner of the Gold Cup three years ago and runner-up in the same race 12 months after that. Clearly beyond his best at the age of 11, though, and missed out on planned run at Cheltenham when Cross Country Chase was cancelled.

What's the ground like?

12:23 , Malik Ouzia

It’s been the topic of so much conversation this week on account of the sheer amount of rain that has fallen on Aintree in the lead up to the meeting.

At one stage it looked almost certain that we would be racing on heavy ground this afternoon, but drying conditions mean there has been a significant amount of improvement.

The latest official going update from a few hours ago called the National course soft, good-to-soft in places.

Runner-by-runner guide

12:10 , Malik Ouzia

1. Noble Yates

The winner of two years ago has been campaigned over hurdles this season, winning the Cleeve Hurdle on Cheltenham Trials Day but then a well-beaten seventh at the Festival itself. Harry Cobden, in supreme form all season, is booked to ride.

2. Nassalam

Ridiculously impressive winner of the Welsh National at Christmas in torrid conditions, though he has paid for it with a significant hike in the weights. The softer the ground the better for Gary Moore’s charger, though he must bounce back from disappointing show in the Gold Cup.

3. Coko Beach

Likeable sort who has danced every dance for Gordon Elliott and Gigginstown over the years. Pulled up in last year’s race but has looked better than ever this season, winning the Troytown at Naval in November and then bolting up over cross country fences at Punchestown last time out.

I Am Maximus made favourite

12:02 , Malik Ouzia

There’s been some significant movement in the betting market over the last 24 hours.

Last year’s winner, Corach Rambler, has been ante post favourite ever since his fine third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last month.

However, he has been usurped now by I Am Maximus for that potent combination of Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Betfair now make him a 6/1 favourite, with Corach Rambler next in the betting at 8/1...

Two non-runners

11:53 , Malik Ouzia

As you may have spotted in our list of runners and riders, we have two non-runners to tell you about this morning.

Chambard and Run Wild Fred have both been found to be lame at the track this morning so neither will participate.

That means we’re down to 32 runners - you have to feel for connections of those horses who just missed out on a run...

Our Grand National tips

11:49 , Malik Ouzia

We’ll be bringing you plenty of tips and opinion throughout the afternoon but we’ll start with tipster Jonny Ward and his case for Mahler Mission to win the big one...

“In 13 starts, he has been in the first three all bar twice, and one of those was a Cheltenham mishap 13 months ago that rather enhanced his reputation. Still seemingly travelling best in the amateurs' novice chase at the Festival, the McConnell runner came down two out.

(Tim Goode/PA Wire)

“His only run this season was remarkable, as he reportedly lost both front shoes in a gruelling Welsh National in December, yet beat all his rivals bar Datsalrightgino. McConnell deliberately skipped Cheltenham in March with a view to the horse being at his best at Aintree.

“He has oodles of class and is a straightforward ride — note how easily he travelled in the Welsh National, where the fences are arguably tougher than he faces here.”

You can read Jonny’s full tips piece, featuring three more selections, here.

Runners and riders

11:43 , Malik Ouzia

We’ll take an in-depth look at the runners and riders as we build up towards this afternoon’s race but for now, here’s the start list in full:

Noble Yeats Nassalam Coko Beach Capodanno I Am Maximus Minella Indo Corach Rambler Janidil Stattler Mahler Mission Delta Work Foxy Jacks Galvin Farouk D’Alene Eldorado Allen Ain’t That A Shame Vanillier Mr Incredible Run Wild Fred (NON-RUNNER) Latenightpass Minella Crooner Adamantly Chosen Mac Tottie Chemical Energy Limerick Lace Meetingofthewaters The Goffer Roi Mage Glengouly Galia Des Liteaux Panda Boy Eklat De Rire Chambard (NON-RUNNER) Kitty’s Light

How to watch the Grand National

11:33 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: In the UK, the Grand National is being shown live and free-to-air on ITV1, with coverage of the afternoon’s racing beginning at 12:55pm BST.

Coverage of the National itself is from 3:15pm, with the race getting underway at 4pm.

Live stream: The race will also be available to watch live and for free online via the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: You can follow every race live from Grand National Day at Aintree with Standard Sport’s rolling live blog.

What time is the Grand National?

11:32 , Malik Ouzia

The eagle-eyed among you may have noticed a slight tweak to today's race schedule in comparison to previous Grand National Saturdays.

In recent years, the main event has gone off at 5:15pm but organisers have brought that forward this year to 4pm.

Here’s Aintree’s clerk of the course, Sulekha Varma, explaining why:

"This was a decision we took after a number of participants and other racing stakeholders raised concerns about the long build-up to the race throughout the day and heightened tension as a result.

“"Bringing forward the start time of the Randox Grand National by 75 minutes to 4pm will also help us to maintain optimal jumping ground, as warm or breezy conditions can dry out the racing surface.”

Good morning!

11:27 , Malik Ouzia

The sun is shining on Liverpool and one of the most popular days in the British sporting calendar has arrived.

It’s Grand National day at Aintree!

Strap in for all the build-up to the showpiece, as well as tips and live coverage from the entirety of what looks another stellar card...