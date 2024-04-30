Grandparents, grandchild among 4 dead in wrong-way 401 pursuit crash

The Canadian Press
·4 min read

Two grandparents and their infant grandchild were killed on a busy stretch of Highway 401 on Monday night after a van being chased by police east of Toronto crashed while going the wrong way, causing a multi-vehicle collision.

The crash – which also left the person in the suspect van dead – raised questions about the police pursuit that had been triggered by an alleged liquor store robbery, as Ontario's police watchdog began its investigation into what happened.

"It was a really big collision scene, and we're still trying to get to the bottom of how many vehicles, how were they involved, where people were from," Monica Hudon, a spokeswoman for the Special Investigations Unit, said at a news conference Tuesday.

"As part of the investigation, we are going to look into the pursuit. When it started, where it started, what transpired."

The SIU said an off-duty police officer first reported an alleged robbery at an LCBO in Clarington, Ont., around 7:50 p.m. Monday to Durham Region police. Officers then found a cargo van of interest and began pursuing it, the watchdog said.

"Officers followed the cargo van through numerous streets in Durham region as the vehicle drove erratically," Hudon said.

Police continued their pursuit as the van got onto Highway 401 near Stevenson Road and began travelling west in eastbound lanes, she said.

About 20 minutes after the chase began, there was a crash involving six vehicles, Hudon said.

"Three individuals from a civilian vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene, and in that vehicle were a 60-year-old, a 55-year-old, and an infant," Hudon said, adding that the infant was the grandchild of the adults killed.

She said another person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The SIU, which invokes its mandate any time a police officer has been involved in a serious injury, death or sexual assault, said it is investigating the circumstances of the crash and what led to it, including the police pursuit.

Hudon said she did not know if the police pursuit was called off or if officers were asked to pull back before the suspect van got onto the highway.

"It's still really early stages," she said, adding that police policies around pursuits would be part of what's examined. "We will be getting communications, recordings, doing interviews to figure out what happened, when and why."

Hudon did not have further information about the grandparents and infant killed.

Daniel Brown, a Toronto-based criminal defence lawyer, said police in Ontario are required by law to weigh the risks to the public before engaging in a high speed chase.

"Car chases are the staple of action movies, but they're not supposed to happen in real life because of the risks vehicle pursuits pose to the public at large," he said in a phone interview. "And this law requires the police to disengage when the risks outweigh the rewards."

Brown said police also need to consider alternatives available before starting a high speed pursuit of a vehicle and need to consider the suspect and the kind of alleged crime involved.

In the case of what happened Monday night, given that the alleged crime was a liquor store robbery, Brown argued that police "put everyone in harm's way by engaging this particular pursuit on one of Canada's busiest highways."

"They simply either underestimated the risk to the public or failed to consider the risk to the public when they engaged in this high speed chase," he said.

"It's a tragic situation and this is something that could have been entirely prevented. That's frustrating. It's devastating for the families."

In a written statement issued Tuesday afternoon, Durham Region police said the incident “has had a profound impact” on its community and members.

“We understand there are many questions, however there is a legislated process regarding investigations conducted by the SIU that our service must adhere to,” it wrote.

“DRPS is fully cooperating with the SIU and as such are unable to make a public statement on this incident.”

Ontario Premier Doug Ford called the crash "heart wrenching" during an unrelated news conference Tuesday morning.

"My heart goes out to the family and my condolences go out to them," he said.

"When you see everyone from a grandfather to a little baby, the loss of lives because someone decides to rob a liquor store and go on the other side of the highway, it's a tragedy."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2024.

Fakiha Baig, The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Behind enemy lines, Ukraine is busy setting Russia ablaze

    Sometimes the metaphors write themselves. As Putin purportedly seeks to showcase the illusion of Russian strength by parading a captured British Saxon armoured personnel carrier from the 1970s in Red Square – donated to Ukraine in 2015 from mothballed British stocks – Ukrainian saboteurs are deep behind Russian lines actually doing the business.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Bella Hadid Gives Celebrity Fragrances the Supermodel Twist With ‘Ôrebella

    The trio of biphase, alcohol-free fragrances launches Thursday.

  • Bella Hadid on Taking a Step Back from Modeling and No Longer Putting on a 'Fake Face' Amid Move to Texas

    Hadid, who is launching a fragrance collection called Orebella, recently moved to Texas for a quieter life with partner Adan Banuelos

  • Virani says Poilievre's willingness to use notwithstanding clause threatens rights

    OTTAWA — Canada's justice minister says the notwithstanding clause should only be used as a measure of last resort after Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre suggested he wouldn't hesitate to wield it to enact tougher criminal laws. Poilievre told the Canadian Police Association in a speech on Monday that he would enact stiffer penalties for convicted criminals and those charged with crimes who have a record of violence. He says a future Conservative government would do away with house arrest fo

  • McGill requests 'police assistance' to remove pro-Palestinian encampment on campus

    MONTREAL — McGill University has asked Montreal police for help to dismantle an encampment of pro-Palestinian activists who are refusing to leave its downtown campus. On Tuesday, a day before summer session classes were scheduled to begin, dozens of tents remained pitched on the muddy ground of McGill's lower field, enclosed by metal fencing erected by the protesters. Banners on the fence carried messages such as, "You are funding genocide." In an emailed statement, McGill said it had asked for

  • Cyclist struck, killed in midtown Toronto

    A cyclist was struck and killed by a driver in midtown Toronto Tuesday afternoon, police say.Investigators say the incident happened in the area of Avenue Road and Elgin Avenue around 1:23 p.m.Police say a man in his 30s was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, and that the driver involved stopped after the collision.Pieces of a crumpled e-bike could be seen lying on a crosswalk, behind police tape at the scene.Investigators are asking people to avoid the area, and say Avenue Road is

  • Justice minister says recent protest over Israel-Hamas war at his home crossed a line

    OTTAWA — Justice Minister Arif Virani says protesters who took their cause to his home over the weekend crossed a line. A few dozen pro-Palestinian protesters showed up at Virani's Toronto-area home on Saturday, waving flags and placards with his photo on them at the edge of his driveway. Virani told reporters on his way into a cabinet meeting today that he believes in the right to "lawful and peaceful protest," which the Charter of Rights and Freedoms guarantees. But he says he considers it cro

  • Private health care 'top gun' to lead Santé Québec, making unions wary of changes to public system

    Quebec has found its "top gun" to run its new health-care agency, but not everyone in the province is thrilled about who will be in charge.On Tuesday, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced that Geneviève Biron, former CEO of Biron Groupe Santé, would be taking the reins of Santé Quebec, the agency that will oversee day-to-day operations of the province's health-care system.Frédéric Abergel, the current CEO of the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM), will serve as vice

  • Crown disputes testimony as defence seeks to toss jury in Skibicki murder trial

    WINNIPEG — Crown prosecutors are pushing back on a motion from the defence to toss out the jury in the trial of a Winnipeg man accused of murdering four women. The defence is asking that the case of Jeremy Skibicki be heard by a judge alone and not by a jury. His lawyers are raising concerns about the possible effects of pre-trial publicity on the jury, which was selected last week. They have brought in U.S.-based psychologist Christine Ruva to hear her views about the possible effects of pre-tr

  • Provincial neglect risking infrastructure collapse, eastern Ontario mayors warn

    If you want a sense of how the province has left small town Ontario in the lurch, Tweed Mayor Don DeGenova suggests taking a look at the bridge on Lost Channel Road.The piers of the crossing are cracked and eroded. Great chunks are missing from its sides and there's a hole punched completely through the concrete, offering a view of the rapids below.The bridge is so dilapidated the municipality's manager of public works said its most recent inspection rated it 19 out of a possible 100, considered

  • Capital gains tax changes not included in Freeland's proposed budget legislation

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland intends to ask Parliament to approve proposed changes to capital gains taxation in a stand-alone bill — a move that will force the federal Conservatives to take a specific position on the measure. The most controversial announcement from her recent federal budget is not included in the motion she tabled Tuesday to introduce budget legislation in the House of Commons. It includes many other measures announced in the April 16 spending plan, including the

  • Pursuit of robbery suspect ends with fatalities on Highway 401: police X post says

    CLARINGTON, Ont. — Police say a pursuit that began with a call about a robbery in a community northeast of Toronto has ended with a deadly crash. Durham Regional Police say in a social media post late Monday that officers were called to a robbery in Clarington. They say the suspect fled when police arrived, and officers initiated a pursuit. The post says the suspect proceeded onto Highway 401, which is south of Clarington, but was driving in the wrong direction. Police say there was a multi-vehi

  • Martin Freeman responds to backlash over 'gross' sex scene between him and Jenna Ortega in Miller's Girl

    The British star has broken his silence on the age gap controversy three months on

  • Retired Mexican general to be extradited in gas-theft case: judge

    The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled a retired Mexican general will be extradited to his home country in order to face charges that he covered up gas theft by organized criminal groups.Gen. Eduardo Leon Trauwitz's case has been in front of B.C. judges since December 2021 after the attorney general of Canada, on behalf of the Mexican government, applied to have him extradited.Trauwitz faces decades in jail in his home country if convicted, with Mexican prosecutors alleging he turned a blind eye to ga

  • $1.3M ticket sold to longtime lottery player near Kansas City: ‘I didn’t believe it’

    “I’ve been playing it since it came out,” the winner said. “But I’ve never won this much.”

  • Spring storm brings wet, heavy snowfall to southern Alberta

    A spring storm is hitting parts of Alberta, with up to 25 centimetres of snow possible for some regions.Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement for a swath of the province — from Jasper south to Banff and Canmore, east to Calgary, and down to Pincher Creek and Cardston — with significant snowfall expected to continue all week.Areas along the foothills were expected to see heavy, wet snowfall starting this evening and continuing through Wednesday, with 10 to 25 ce

  • Eli Lilly reports $2 billion from Mounjaro, Zepbound in Q1 2024

    Eli Lilly missed on total sales in the first quarter, but its GLP-1 drugs helped boost sales by 26% over those in Q1 2023.

  • 4 law enforcement officers were killed in shooting at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina. 4 other officers are hospitalized

    Three officers were killed in a shooting while attempting to serve a warrant at a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, including one deputy US Marshal and two local task force officers, authorities say.

  • Hainault sword attack: Boy, 14, dies and four others injured in rampage

    A man, 36, was arrested after multiple people were stabbed after a van was driven into a building in a suburban street

  • Brian Lush of Stephenville went missing in Ontario. His family and police are looking for help

    Brian Lush was last seen on surveillance video at a gas station in Summerstown on Wednesday. (Submitted by Ontario Provincial Police)It has been nearly a week since Brian Lush disappeared somewhere in Ontario. He was last seen at a gas station in Summerstown, southeast of Ottawa near the border of Vermont, around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.That's where his commercial transport truck was found along with his personal belongings, but there hasn't been a trace of the 51-year-old man from Stephenville,