Grant Union High placed on ‘emergency lockdown’ after shooting at North Sacramento school

Grant Union High School was put on “emergency lockdown” Tuesday morning following a shooting on campus, according to authorities.

“Students are sheltering in place,” officials from the Twin Rivers Unified School District said on the school’s website. The message noted the situation on the Grand Avenue campus in the Del Paso Heights section of North Sacramento was “under control.”

The Sacramento Police Department said “we are assisting Twin Rivers Police Department in a shooting investigation at Grant Union High School. There is no outstanding threat. The school will remain on lockdown. We will provide updates as we have them.”

A request for more information was not returned by a spokeswoman for the Twin Rivers Unified School District.