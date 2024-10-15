Great British Bake Off 2024: where are the Channel 4 show’s past winners now?

Matty Edgell, from Peterborough, was crowned the 2023 champion of the Channel 4 programme (PA Media)

A charity has demanded an apology from Channel 4 after the Bake Off spin-off show appeared to mock a serious illness.

Fans have been loving having their weekly sweet fix back with the new series, but the programme’s Extra Slice show has caused controversy.

Channel 4 has been accused of sharing a “harmful” message suggesting that having Coeliac Disease is not that serious.

During this week's episode of spin-off show Bake Off: An Extra Slice, a group discussed Bread Week and openly spoke about how much they loved it.

Presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen chatted with their weekly guests Jonathan Ross, Ravneet Gill and Josh Pugh.

Jonathan said on the show: ‘I’ve never met a loaf I didn’t love', as Josh agreed, adding: I’ve never met anyone who didn’t like bread”.

Ravneet then joined in, saying: “Well I love bread but my Mum’s coeliac so she shouldn’t eat bread, but she still loves it, she still eats it.”

Jo replied: “Good for her,” while Jonathan joked: “And good for whoever cleans up after her.”

Charity Coeliac UK has since demanded the show apologise, saying the group “undermined the seriousness” of the disease.

In an open letter, signed by chief executive officer Hilary Croft, reads: “These comments trivialise coeliac disease and send a harmful message to the public.

“Coeliac disease is a serious autoimmune condition where the ingestion of gluten triggers an immune response that damages the gut lining, leading to nutrient malabsorption and a host of potential health complications.

“Even the smallest crumb of gluten can cause severe symptoms, including debilitating pain, prolonged suffering and even recurrent miscarriage, as long-term health risks such as osteoporosis and, in rare cases, small bowel cancer.”

The show returned to our screens on Tuesday, September 24, with judges hunting for the newest person to add to the ever-growing list of winners.

Matty Edgell was crowned the winner of the 14th series in 2023 but who will be next on our list of star bakers?

Here's what all the past winners have been up to since becoming the kings and queens of British TV's most famous kitchen.

Edd Kimber (2010)

Edd Kimber was the first winner of Bake Off in 2010

Kimber was the first winner of Bake Off all the way back in 2010.

After his landmark win, he ended his career as a debt collector to become a full-time food writer and has released three cookbooks: Say It With Cake, The Boy Who Bakes and Patisserie Made Simple.

The multi-talented Kimber is also the host of the popular podcast Stir The Pot, and was the baker on The Alan Titchmarsh Show in 2014.

Reflecting on his GBBO success last year, he said: “When the finale aired, I still remember people applauding the idea that a man could win a baking show.”

Jo Wheatley (2011)

Wheatley took the Bake Off crown following an all-female final and has gone on to release two bestselling cookery books, A Passion for Baking and Home Baking.

The mum of three, 49, has also appeared on The One Show and The Alan Titchmarsh show and has written for the Sun and Sainsbury's Magazine.

She now runs cookery classes and ‘bake with me’ masterclasses.

John Whaite (2012)

John Whaite won the third series of Bake Off when he was only 23 and still studying for his law exams.

These days, he prefers cooking to legal affairs. He has had four recipe books published: John Whaite Bakes, John Whaite Bakes at Home, Perfect Plates in 5 Ingredients, and Comfort: Food to Soothe the Soul.

Whaite has also proved his mettle on the dancefloor, finishing runner-up on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 with his male dance partner Johannes Radebe.

Frances Quinn (2013)

Qunn shocked everyone when she beat the favourite Ruby Tandoh to the title in 2013.

Since then, she has pressed pause on her career as a children’s designer and immersed herself in the cooking world. She has released her own cookbook, Quintessential Baking, for example.

Quinn has baked for many British celebrities, including Jools Holland and Clare Balding, and was the mastermind behind the cake for The Shard's first anniversary.

She has also appeared on Pointless Celebrities and in Vogue magazine in 2016.

Nancy Birtwhistle (2014)

Birtwhistle brought a smile to everyone’s faces when she unexpectedly emerged as the winner of Bake Off series 7.

The retired GP practice manager and grandmother of eight has released her own book. She also writes regularly for the Daily Telegraph as well as her own website

In her spare time, Birtwhistle campaigns for the charity Love Food Hate Waste.

Nadiya Hussain (2015)

Hussain was truly the people's favourite when she left the Bake Off tent victorious in 2015.

She has had an incredibly successful career since, writing for national newspapers, releasing her own cookbook, and presenting ITV's Loose Women.

She has also hosted her own TV programmes: The Chronicles of Nadiya, Nadiya's British Food Adventure, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, and Nadiya's Family Favourites.

A career highlight for her was when she was chosen to bake a cake for Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday. She was named as an MBE in the New Year Honours List in December 2019.

She continues to be on television even now, recently doing a show on how best to use food leftovers in a cost of living crisis.

Candice Brown (2016)

Brown was famed for her ever-changing lipstick colours while on the show — and her career has certainly evolved in a similar vein.

She has released her own recipe book, Comfort: Delicious Bakes and Family Treats, and writes a column for the Sunday Times.

She has also appeared on Loose Women and been a contestant on ITV's Dancing on Ice—– although she didn't fare as well on this reality TV show after being booted off first.

Brown got hitched to fiance Matt Macauley in September 2018. However, the couple confirmed in the summer that they had split up.

Now Brown is the proud owner and landlady of the The Greenmail pub in Eversham.

Sophie Faldo (2017)

Faldo famously claimed the Bake Off title prematurely when Prue Leith accidentally tweeted the winner hours before the show was broadcast.

As well as making regular baking appearances, the first Channel 4 champ went on to become a track cyclist and rower and was training to be a stunt woman.

Now she owns her own cake business and gives inspirational speeches at events.

Rahul Mandal (2018)

Scientist Mandal swapped research labs for the kitchen and let his talent for baking shine through to win series nine.

He has since returned to his job as an engineering researcher at the University of Sheffield. Not completely turning his back on the baking world, Mandal also wrote a food column for The Times and occasionally appears on ITV’s This Morning as a guest baker.

His social media channels also get uploaded with baking content when he gets the time.

David Atherton (2019)

After wowing the judges with his calm and collected attitude and impressive technical bakes, health adviser Atherton beat fellow finalists Steph Blackwell and Alice Fevronia to be crowned the 2019 winner.

He went on to launch a cookbook for children titled My First Cookbook, complete with sweet illustrations by his friend Rachel Stubbs and now takes part in the Sticky Boys Bun podcast.

Peter Sawkins (2020)

Student Peter Sawkins became the show’s youngest winner at 20 in 2020.

After his win, he completed his accounting and finance degree at the University of Edinburgh and released a book titled Peter Bakes.

He now uses his social media channels to ‘bake along with me’ masterclasses.

Giuseppe Dell’Anno (2021)

(Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions)

The Italian pastry extraordinaire Giuseppe Dell’Anno wowed judges of the 12th series, earning two star baker awards.

Since winning the show, Dell’Annois now pursuing baking full-time, as his debut book Giuseppe’s Italian Bakes was published in October 2022. Since then he has launched another book, Giuseppe’s Easy Bakes, released in 2023 and he even holds cooking classes.

Syabira Yusoff (PA)

Dr Syabira Yusoff (2022)

The London cardiovascular research associate of King's College has reinvented British classic bakes with Malaysian flavours.

She won the star baker award three times in a row to take the GBBO crown in 2022. Since then, she has launched baking collections and hosted Malaysian masterclasses in cooking.

She is also a popular figure on social media, with 90,000 followers on Instagram and take part in lots of events including one in June 2023 in Longleat where she met other professionals including James Martin.

Matty Edgell (2023)

Teacher Matty Edgell beat fellow finalists Josh Smalley and Dan Hunter to be crowned the ultimate winner.

The then-28-year-old did a choux pastry signature in the final which bagged him first place.

He went back to school after the final and finished off the teaching year, before quitting teaching altogether in July 2024.

The PE and science teacher, based in Peterborough, described his last day at the city's Hampton College as “extremely emotional” but said after juggling his two passions, he had decided to fully concentrate on baking.

He said he hopes to ““write a book, get back into television” and was looking forward to “starting [my] own cake business.”

He said: “Bake Off gave me an opportunity to explore an avenue that was so far out of the equation.

“If I didn't take it, I would forever look back and think what if?”