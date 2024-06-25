Great British Sewing Bee kids fancy dress costume a hit with fans

For Kids Week the contestants were challenged with making a fancy dress costume from two towels.

What did you miss?

Great British Sewing Bee fans were wowed by a crocodile costume made out of two recycled towels.

For Kids Week contestants on the BBC clothes-making show were challenged with making a fancy dress costume from two towels for the transformation task. And psychology student Pascha had viewers wishing they could own her crocodile costume made from two green towels.

Judge Esme Young asked: "Do you think it's crocodile or dinosaur?" Fellow judge Patrick Grant replied: "Let's go with crocodile, eh?" Young added: "I think it look's brilliant." Grant agreed: "Th creation of the head is miraculous and they've actually used almost all towel." Young went on: It looks fabulous, also I think it would be quite easy for a child to wear."

What did viewers say?

Sewing Bee Kids week saw fancy dress costumes made from towels. (BBC Screengrab)

Viewers went crazy for Pascha's crocodile costume. One wrote on social media platform X: "Pasha’s alligator head is amazing!! #SewingBee" Another said: "Wow the crocodile is so clever! Excellent Well done Pascha #SewingBee" One viewer posted: "Pascha’s crocodile costume is awesome! #SewingBee" While another tweeted: "The crocodile is brilliant, I love it! #sewingbee"And another fan commented: "We ALL need a crocodile towel costume. #SewingBee"

Pascha went on to be awarded garment of the week. Judge Patrick Grant said: "We couldn't help but smile every time we thought about this little snappy number. Very well done."

Student Pascha explained; "I'd forgotten it was even possible for transformation to win garment of the week! My little croco-gator-saw did quite well."

What else happened on The Great British Sewing Bee?

The Great British Sewing Bee contestant Pascha. (BBC)

Fans of Sewing Bee are still complaining that the contestants are not given enough time to complete the challenges. Kids week saw them tasked with making a sequin bomber jacket with a zip from a pattern in three hours, the towel fancy dress costume transformation in just 90 minutes and a made-to-measure outfit inspired by a childhood photo in three hours.

One viewer complained: "3 hours sounds like a ridiculously short amount of time for a jacket…and sequins! #SewingBee" Another agreed: "That had so many tricky elements and everyone having such issues again points to the production company deliberately giving them too much to do in too little time #SewingBee" And one joked: "Ahhh #sewingbee you have 10 minutes to make a 3 piece suit and a ball gown ."

Who went home?

DJ George left The Great British Sewing Bee in Kids Weeks. (BBC)

DJ Georgie left the contest after her toweling butterfly came last in the transformation challenge and her denim jumpsuit underwhelmed the judges.

Georgie said on leaving: "It's fine, I felt it in my waters." The she added tearfully: "I'll miss everyone. It's just that little tight-knit group that we've made. But I got an extra long hug from Patrick, made sure I just stayed in there, that was nice."

The remaining contestants go through to Lingerie Week.

The Great British Sewing Bee continues on BBC One at 9pm on Tuesday 2 July.

