Greenstone residents spring to action with clean-up challenge

Grab a pair of gloves, a garbage bag, and your neatest friends and family.

The municipality of Greenstone is hosting a ‘community clean-up challenge’ from now until June, coinciding with their annual spring clean-up taking place throughout the month of May.

The challenge runs as a contest, with participants asked to register and submit a photo of their ‘clean-up crew’ to the municipality.

Crews are limited to a maximum size of five people.

Residents can register for the clean-up challenge by grabbing a registration form at their local Municipal Ward Office or the municipality’s website. Completed forms must be handed back into the municipal ward office or emailed to contests@greenstone.ca to confirm registration.

Supplies – including pickers, garbage bags, gloves, safety sheet, and hand sanitizer – are available for pick-up at any municipal ward office as well.

Pickers/grabbers are borrowed and should be returned to the office within 72 hours.

There are three categories for which prizes will be drawn: family/friend group, business/organization, and individuals.

The challenge ends on June 30 and winners will be announced on July 8.

The municipality has also shared some safety tips, listing important phone numbers and possible focus areas for those interested in participating.

And safety is of the utmost importance considering the presence of bears in the community, among other wildlife.

Dougall Media spoke previously with Mayor Jamie McPherson in the fall about the Greenstone's "nuisance bears."

He encouraged residents to follow Bear Wise guidelines, report any bears they see, and ensure all garbage and bear attractants are either safely stored or removed from their properties – alluding to both hibernation season in the Fall and when bears awaken in the spring.

On that note, residents can take advantage of expanded residential curbside collection days in May which allows residential properties a chance to dispose of larger, bulkier items and appliances during their regularly scheduled garbage days.

Speaking to Dougall Media on April 25, Coun. Alan Oullet said both the clean-up challenge and the expanded curbside collection are “integral” to Greenstone’s recently passed community beautification plan.

“Things that we buy these days no longer have the lifespan that they did years ago. Things acquire around the home throughout the year – and not everybody has a pickup truck and can be hauling that stuff to the landfill – so, once a year, we give them the opportunity to put it curbside,” he said.

Collection will occur in specific wards according to the following schedule:

Dangerous or hazardous goods will not be collected.

Coun. Oullet noted that all items should be sorted, regardless of size.

“It’s a time matter as well as a safety matter so that [public works staff] know what they’re getting into, what they’re picking up,” he said.

A comprehensive list of accepted items for curbside pickup can be found on Greenstone’s website along with more information.

If you have any further questions, contact Greenstone’s public works department at 807-854-1100.

Austin Campbell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com