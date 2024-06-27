A group of Black philanthropists in Charlotte launch ambitious fundraising initiative

The New Generation of African American Philanthropists, a Charlotte-based group that helps local nonprofits, is starting a multiyear fundraising push Saturday aimed at establishing a resource hub for philanthropies focusing on the Black community.

With a goal of raising $12 million in the next three years, the campaign kicks off with “The Cookout,” a culinary event featuring prominent Black chefs from across the country. The event is on the “outskirts of Charlotte,” according to the group. Attendance starts with a minimum $500 charitable contribution; more details can be found here.

Proceeds go towards founding “The New Trust • Built with and for Black Communities.” That trust aims to address historical inequities in philanthropic funding by providing infrastructure, resources and expertise to Black-founded or -led organizations in Charlotte.

“The New Trust is going to enable NGAAP to offer nonprofits and other organizations a host of new options,” Valaida Fullwood, a founding member of the group, told The Charlotte Observer. Fullwood said the trust will use data to identify areas of need, help organizations network and grow New Generation staffing.

Founded in 2006, New Generation has become one of the largest and longest-running Black philanthropic organizations in the United States. Its more than 70 members pool resources for grant-making and connect people with opportunities in philanthropy. Some organizations it has supported include Johnson C. Smith University, the Metrolina Native American Association and the United Way.

Since 2008, the group has contributed over $1.6 million to Charlotte through volunteerism, grants and community outreach.

Fullwood said the new trust will not only address issues exposed during the pandemic, but also serve as a centerpiece for its 20th-anniversary celebration in 2026.

“We recognized, especially during the racial reckoning during the pandemic, the importance of philanthropy aimed at solving problems that particularly hurt underrepresented communities like food access, homelessness and access to education,” she said.

Charitable giving in Charlotte and the US

Nationally, philanthropic donations are declining. In 2022, Americans gave $499.33 billion to charity, according to the National Philanthropic Trust, a 3.4% decrease from 2021.

However, Charlotte remains a generous city, with residents donating around $45 million last year, ranking it No. 7 on the list of most charitable cities in the country, according to Fidelity Charitable, the charitable arm of Fidelity Investments.

In addition to the new trust, a traveling exhibit inspired by Fullwood’s book about Black philanthropy is coming back to Charlotte in preparation for the New Generation anniversary.

“Giving Back: The Soul of Philanthropy Reframed and Exhibited” is a photo and multimedia exhibit showcasing stories of generosity among Americans of African descent. It has traveled to 35 cities across the country and will open in the Charlotte History Museum in September 2025.

Fullwood said she hopes the exhibit inspires people to give to the new trust, and that the trust can be a model for other philanthropies across the country.

“If this trust is successful, Charlotte is going to be more prosperous,” Fullwood said. “We want to share our knowledge with other organizations so they can find new ways to empower Black communities across the country.”