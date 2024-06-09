Guy Fieri Celebrates Youngest Son Ryder's High School Graduation: 'So Proud'

The Emmy winner was joined by his wife Lori and eldest son Hunter as they prepare to usher Ryder off to San Diego State University

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri and son Ryder pose at his high school graduation ceremony in June 2024

Guy Fieri's youngest son Ryder is officially a high school graduate!

The Emmy winner, 56, was joined by wife Lori and their eldest son Hunter at 18-year-old Ryder's commencement ceremony over the weekend and posted on social media to celebrate the occasion.

On Saturday, June 8, Fieri shared a few snaps from his younger son's Windsor High School graduation — where the student-athlete walked across the stage with decorations all over his cap and gown.

One image showed Ryder posing with his mom, dad and brother, while another featured Fieri and his soon-to-be college student smiling for a wholesome father-son selfie.

"So proud of @_ryderfieri," the TV personality captioned the upload, before listing off his son's many accomplishments. "Wow what a great high school career!! 3.7 GOA, basketball for 4 years and lacrosse senior year. Love you son!"

Ryder also received some love from some of his dad's friends — including Sammy Hagar, chef Alex Guarnaschelli and chef Michael Symon — in the form of celebratory comments on the post.

Guy Fieri/Instagram Hunter, Guy, Ryder and Lori Fieri pose for a family photo at Ryder's high school gradiation in June 2024

Lori, whom Guy has been married to since 1995, shared her own Instagram post to honor her son's latest milestone, writing that the family was "so proud" of him before reiterating where he'll be taking his talents next. "Off to San Diego State University in August. Love you so much and I will miss seeing you every day. ❤️❤️ 🥲"

Lori's upload included snaps of the family posing together, exchanging hugs standing in front of a banner in Ryder's honor, and a throwback snap of him as an elementary student.

Just last month, Guy caught up with PEOPLE and revealed his son "got into every school" he applied to, but "the one that he was most interested in was San Diego State."

"Ryder's super excited," Guy added. "He had to do it on his own merit. He had to go down, he had to do the walk-throughs at the school."

Guy Fieri/Instagram Guy Fieri poses for a selfie with his son Ryder during Ryder's high school graduation ceremony in June 2024

Ryder, who apparently "wants the whole experience" with roommates in a dorm, will surely be missed by both his parents — but as Guy told PEOPLE last month, Lori was "feeling it."

While their eldest Hunter lives near their California home, he spends time on the East Coast with his fiancée Tara Bernstein

"There's a whole story about Lori's issues," Guy joked. "No, I understand. I am on the road a lot. I'm busy. I'm doing things, and her number one priority has been doing a great job of taking care of the family. And now she's feeling it."

"So we're just like, 'Lori is going to enroll, and go to continuing education,' " he added.

