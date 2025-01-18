Guy Pearce Admits Ex-Wife Kate Mestitz Was 'the Greatest Love' of His Life, but He's Since 'Moved on'

The star is currently dating Carice van Houten, with whom he shares a son

Guy Pearce is getting candid about his love life.

In a new interview with The Guardian published on Saturday, Jan. 18, The Brutalist star, 57, said that someone from his past is who he identifies as “the greatest love” of his life.

“My ex-wife, Kate [Mestitz], was the greatest love of my life,” Pearce admitted, referring to the Australian psychologist, whom he was married to for 18 years, before they called it quits in 2015.

“But I’ve moved on from her now, and the greatest love of my life is my child, Monte,” he continued, referring to his son, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Carice van Houten in 2020.

David M. Benett/Getty Guy Pearce and Kate Mestitz attend a pre-screening cocktail party for "the Rover" during the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

Related: Guy Pearce and Carice van Houten Welcome Son Monte

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Pearce, Mestitz also played a central role in what he said was his “greatest disappointment."

"I felt like I messed up my marriage," he explained. "I don’t feel that way anymore, but at the time I was devastated.”

Pearce and Mestitz met in 1980 while they were both enrolled at Geelong College in Australia, and they then tied the knot in 1997. The pair mainly kept their relationship out of the public eye and resided in Australia as the actor’s career took off.

By January 2015, the Memento star revealed that he and Mestitz decided to go their separate ways in a statement to The Sydney Morning Herald. “Kate and I will always love and support one another and be the best of friends," he said.

“No one knows me like Kate does, and we’ll forever be appreciative of our mutual respect,” Pearce added. “We’ve both grown enormously through our relationship, but sadly, the time has come to part ways.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pearce also shared in a post on X at the time that despite their decision to separate, the pair “couldn’t be closer” and would “love each other 4 ever."

Related: Guy Pearce Announces Split from Wife Kate Mestitz After 18 Years of Marriage

Pearce has since moved on with Game of Thrones star Van Houten, 48. The couple live with their son Monte in Amsterdam, according to House Beautiful.

The Australian actor and musician previously opened up to The Independent about how fatherhood changed him.

“After Monte was born, someone said to me, ‘You realize you’re now living with your heart on the outside?’ And it really is true, isn’t it?,” Pearce said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When I started acting, I knew if I needed to cry that it could come out easily,” he continued. “Then after 15 years of therapy, I became a far calmer and more satisfied human being, but trying to cry in a scene became impossible. Since having my boy though, I cry at the drop of a hat again."



Read the original article on People