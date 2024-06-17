Gwyneth Paltrow writes kind message to Kate Middleton after first public appearance in months

Gwyneth Paltrow has shown her support for the Princess of Wales.

On Saturday, June 15, Kate Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony alongside her three children. It marked her first public appearance since she revealed her cancer diagnosis back in March.

To celebrate King Charles III’s birthday, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram account shared various photos of the royal family. “A memorable day at The King’s Birthday Parade. From the Irish Guards Trooping their colour to seeing so many faces on the Mall, thank you for making it a day to remember,” the post’s caption read.

Paltrow decided to leave a supportive comment forthe Princess of Wales on the post, writing: “So happy to see you looking so happy and well.”

Kate has been receiving treatment for an unknown type of cancer since February, after it was discovered following an abdominal surgery.

Prior to the event, the senior royal had written a letter to the Irish Guards regiment, where she explained that she would not be able to make the salute during the Colonel’s Review – the final rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour parade.

The princess wrote: “I wanted to write to you to let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour.

“I appreciate everyone trooping the colour this year have been practising for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.

“Being your colonel remains an honour, and I’m very sorry that I’m unable to make the salute at this year’s colonel review. Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment. I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.

“Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

However, she then went on to confirm in a statement that she would be attending the event, although she is not finished with her chemotherapy treatment. The statement was also used to express her gratitude for all of the well wishes she has received since the news of her diagnosis.

“It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times,” she said. “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

“On those bad days, you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

She also mentioned that, despite her goal to participate in a “few” royal engagements over the summer, she is not “out of the woods yet” and will be paying attention to what exertions her body can handle.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she added. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”